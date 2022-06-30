VivoPower International PLC Announces Tembo EV order from Atlas Iron, part of Hancock Prospecting

LONDON, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR, the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Tembo E-LV, has secured an order for its EV conversion kits from Atlas Iron, a leading iron ore mining company based in Perth, Western Australia, and a subsidiary of Hancock Prospecting Pty Ltd (“HPPL”). Atlas Iron operates the Mt Webber, Sanjiv Ridge, and Miralga mines.

Built on a long and special history of investing and risk taking in Australia, HPPL is an independent, privately owned Australian company that has a proud history with the Pilbara and the iron ore sector, and is one of the longest continuous owners of cattle stations in Australia. Under the leadership of the Executive Chairman, Gina Rinehart, HPPL (including its majority ownership in Roy Hill) has grown into one of the most successful private companies in Australia’s history and is a diversified company group with interests in iron ore, coal, beef, dairy as well as continuing mineral exploration and development.

Kevin Chin, VivoPower’s Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are delighted to be assisting Atlas Iron in their journey towards electrification and energy efficiency. With the opening of borders across Australia and Southeast Asia, we have been increasing our engagement with other groups and expect to be announcing additional orders in due course.”

About VivoPower

VivoPower is a sustainable energy solutions company focused on battery storage, electric solutions for customized and ruggedized fleet applications, solar and critical power technology, and services. The Company's core purpose is to provide its customers with turnkey decarbonization solutions that enable them to move toward net zero carbon status. VivoPower is a certified B Corporation with operations in Australia, Canada, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, the United States, and the United Arab Emirates.

