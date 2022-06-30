Seoul Robotics Partners with Agia to Scale 3D Perception Solutions across South America

English Spanish

IRVINE, Calif. and LIMA, Peru, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seoul Robotics , the 3D perception solutions company using deep learning AI to power the future of autonomy, today announced a value-added reseller (VAR) partnership with Agia, a leading technology systems integrator. Agia will supply the company’s complete 3D perception platform which uniquely combines software, LiDAR sensors and processing units across Argentina, Peru, Chile, Brazil, Ecuador, and Colombia.



Based in Peru, Agia brings digital transformation to a wide range of traditional sectors – optimizing operations, improving health and safety, and increasing the quality of work and urban life. Through the partnership with Seoul Robotics, the Agia team will work directly with customers to deploy 3D sensing solutions for a variety of applications.

These efforts will focus heavily on improving safety since many local economies throughout South America rely on mining or other industries that require the use of heavy machinery, such as ports, airports, oil and gas, and drilling. By deploying 3D solutions, companies can ensure safer machine-to-machine and machine-to-human interaction, asset protection, and perimeter security.

Many organizations have historically struggled to utilize these solutions because their 3D sensors – such as LiDAR, Radar, and 3D cameras – lacked a flexible and equally granular 3D perception software. SENSR-I, Seoul Robotics’ infrastructure-based 3D perception software, solves this challenge by being hardware- and software-agnostic, making the solution amendable and scalable based on geographic, accuracy, and computational needs.

“From the start, Seoul Robotics’ software architecture was designed to be flexible, reliable and accessible, eradicating the barriers to entry that previously existed,” said William Muller, Vice President of Business Development at Seoul Robotics. “Now, with our partnership with Agia, we are extending our value proposition to South America and providing turn-key solutions that enable companies and cities to gather 3D insights.”

Currently, two mining companies are leveraging SENSR-I for perimeter security in remote locations. 3D solutions are the ideal technology to address this concern because they are not reliant on external conditions, unlike 2D cameras that require AI analytics at night or in harsh weather conditions. Because Seoul Robotics’ solutions are equipped with deep-learning models and weather-filtering AI, they offer stronger threat detection. This is especially critical in remote locations where response times are delayed.

“We are always looking to offer our customers the most advanced technical solutions on the market and we’ve tried other alternatives, but they all failed,” said Federico Argerich, CEO and Co-Founder of Agia. “Seoul Robotics’ platform is game-changing. Their mature platform enables us to use 3D perception in complex deployments, fueling unprecedented insights to protect perimeters, lower the rate of accidents in risky environments, and automate processes.”

About Seoul Robotics

Seoul Robotics is a 3D perception solutions company building a platform that uses AI deep learning to power the future of mobility. Founded in 2017, Seoul Robotics has partnered with OEMs, system integrators, and government agencies around the world to diversify the use of 3D data. The company has developed and commercialized its own proprietary software, which is compatible with nearly all commercially available LiDAR and 3D data sensors, to increase accuracy, efficiency and ensure safety across a range of industries and applications. Seoul Robotics has offices in Seoul, Munich, California, and Raleigh and is backed by leading global financial institutions. For more information, visit www.seoulrobotics.org .

About Agia

Agia Solutions was founded in May of 2007 as a technology integrator focused on providing advanced solutions and telecommunications to companies. With a goal to add value to every project, Agia has continuously evolved, adopting new technologies and pushing digital transformation to traditional industries. Agia is passionate about optimizing production processes, improving security and occupational health, such as increasing urban and work-life quality.

