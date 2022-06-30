Headlands Research Further Expands its Leading Clinical Research Site Network by Acquiring Peninsula Research Associates

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Headlands Research announced today the acquisition of Peninsula Research Associates (PRA) of Rolling Hills, CA, continuing the growth of its leading integrated network of clinical trial sites. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.



The addition of PRA augments Headlands’ clinical research capabilities in the allergy and asthma therapeutic areas, as well as extends its expertise into pediatric studies. In addition, PRA has a well-earned representation as a leading clinical research site for conducting high-quality research studies in the vaccine space, which is a Headlands’ Center of Excellence.

The acquisition of PRA advances Headlands’ mission of profoundly impacting the clinical trial process as well as extending its global network of clinical trial sites further within California, beyond its current San Diego and Riverside locations, as well as its headquarters in the San Francisco Bay Area.

“We are extremely excited to welcome Dr. Lawrence Sher and PRA’s outstanding research team to the Headlands network,” said Mark Blumling, CEO and Founder of Headlands Research. “Together, we look forward to significantly expanding research activity and improving the lives of clinical trial participants throughout Southern California.”

About Headlands Research

Headlands Research is a globally integrated clinical trial site organization with a mission to profoundly change the clinical trials process. Its group of exceptional sites focuses on large volume recruitment of diverse and specialty patient populations while delivering the highest quality data. Headlands Research’s principal investigators are proven industry leaders in their fields with expertise in a wide variety of indications. Utilizing expert recruitment strategies and access to diverse patients through its site databases and physician partnerships. Based in San Francisco and backed by KKR & Co. Inc (NYSE: KKR), Headlands aims to ensure that high quality therapeutics are made available to patients who can benefit from them. Headlands Research has successfully completed more than 5000 clinical trials. Additional information about the company is available at www.headlandsresearch.com



Media Contact:

Lauren Chazal

Headlands Research

media@headlandsresearch.com