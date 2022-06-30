Lisa Grant Opens Home Decor Boutique, See Wee Homes

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- See Wee Homes - a real estate firm created by award-winning Broker, Lisa Grant - announced the Grand Opening of a new location in North Charleston, South Carolina. One of the things that set See Wee Homes apart from other firms is the home decor retail storefront located within the real estate office. It's an innovative way to combine both of Lisa's passions (real estate and home decor), and it will surely be a game changer for the real estate industry. Located at 8636 Dorchester Road, the real estate firm features handcrafted mosaic and Peruvian artwork, banana bark craft from Tanzania, handmade textile throw pillows from Zimbabwe and local Charleston-made home goods. With room to grow, the 1400 sq.-ft storefront also includes a conference room, training room, private office and kitchenette area.

Born and raised in South Carolina, Lisa grew up in the rural town of Awendaw. With the love of her childhood street name, Seewee Road, she named her company See Wee Homes. During her sophomore year at college, she was abducted at gunpoint near a female dorm at Hampton University in Virginia. As the perpetrator asked for directions he forced her into the car, held a gun to her head and drove off campus. She pled for her life and jumped out of the moving car onto a busy highway.

"Being a victim of a crime is stressful, it stays with you forever and at times my anxiety level is still unmanageable. I never thought in a million years I would be an entrepreneur working in the service industry. I am a servant leader and helping others is the way I help myself."

Fast forward, Lisa received her Master of Science Degree from Charleston Southern University and in 2021 was named a Top 40 under 40 by Charleston's Regional Business Journal. She is among the most prominent group of women who are opening real estate brokerages across the Southeast region. Move aside and make way for Lisa Grant, Selling Charleston. For more information about the new North Charleston location, visit seeweehomes.com.

About See Wee Homes

Based in North Charleston, See Wee Homes has been in business since 2016 and is a member of the National Association of Realtors and Charleston Trident Realtor Association. Committed to helping folks meet their real estate goals and find their dream home, See Wee Homes is real estate done right. Founder and owner Lisa Grant has won multiple accolades, including the Charleston Realtor of Distinction award. An author as well, Lisa won the Independent Press Award for her children's book, "Maria Patia."

