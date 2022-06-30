HonTe Advisors Announces Organizational Changes

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HonTe Advisors, LLC (HonTe) is pleased to announce the following changes within its organization effective July 1, 2022:

After seven years at HonTe Advisors, Chris Lutton, who served as the company's CEO and Co-Founder, has fulfilled his mission of building a best-in-class infrastructure for a macro hedge fund and is transitioning to a new opportunity. HonTe would like to thank Chris for his years of dedication. Chris's tireless work ethic and thoughtful leadership will be missed, and the Firm wishes him well in his next endeavor. Commenting on this transition, HonTe's CIO Alex Gurevich, said, "My original decision to partner with Chris came from my complete confidence in his integrity, professionalism, and the mutual trust we had built over the years. In his time at HonTe Chris exceeded all expectations as a CEO and business partner. We appreciate that Chris has facilitated this transition in a way that prevented any disruption to the operational flow or investment process. He continues to be an investor in HonTe portfolios and an enthusiastic friend of the firm, and to me personally. I wish him all the best in his next role."

Qin Zhu, Chief Risk Officer, has been promoted to Partner and Chief Operating Officer, while continuing to serve her role as CRO. Qin has worked alongside Alex Gurevich, HonTe CIO, for much of the last 24 years. She joined HonTe In 2016 and has played an integral part in HonTe's success. Prior to joining HonTe, she worked as senior Interest Rate Derivative Trader at JPMorgan Chase, senior consultant for the hedge fund industry and independent broker-dealers.

Additional HonTe promotions include: Kushan Balasooriya to become Chief Financial Officer, Joann Shie-Chen to Chief Compliance Officer and Jessica Carvin to Head of Investor Relations and Human Resources.

Kushan Balasooriya joined HonTe in 2020 as Controller from Partner Fund Management, where he was a Senior Fund Accountant. Since 2009, Kushan has worked in financial services for over 10 years where he began in fund administration for hedge funds and fund of hedge funds before transitioning to hedge funds directly. Kushan began his career at IFS, State Street, and later became a Manager at Citco Fund Services.

In addition to retaining her role as Head of Operation, Joann Shie-Chen will serve as Chief Compliance Officer. Joann joined HonTe in 2016 and is responsible for the design and integration of its best-in-class middle and back-office systems. She has over 15 years' experience in the financial services industry most recently as Senior Operations and Compliance Manager at Sensato Investors. Additionally, Joann has worked at both BlackRock (formerly BGI) and Goldman Sachs Prime Services.

Jessica Carvin will continue her role leading Investor Relations and will also serve as Head of Human Resources. Jessica joined HonTe in 2020 having previously worked in the Executive Offices of Goldman Sachs, Barclays Plc., and Apollo Global Management.

