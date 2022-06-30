Ogee Raises Series-A Financing

BURLINGTON, Vt., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ogee Inc., a certified-organic, clean beauty company, announced it raised $7.07M in a Series-A Offering, which closed in 2021. The round was led by Birchview Capital LP and included previous investors FreshTracks Capital and Coastal Ventures.

"We are pleased to have the support of Birchview Capital and all our investors as we look to significantly expand our business, launch new product lines, support additional channels, as well as expand into international sales. We are particularly excited to add to our already successful collection, bringing a greater assortment of healthy, high-performing ingredients to our community," said Mark Rice, CEO of Ogee.

"We are very pleased to have participated in this important financing for Ogee," commented Matt Strobeck, Managing Partner of Birchview Capital. "We believe this capital provides the company sufficient resources to continue to develop and sell their unique beauty products and positions them for growth."

About Ogee

Ogee is a commercial stage beauty company, founded in 2014 in Burlington, VT. The brand focuses on providing certified-organic, high-performance skincare and makeup products made from sustainable ingredients. Ogee's expertise is helping revolutionize the beauty market by creating products with proven efficacy which meet strict transparency, regulatory, and safety standards.

