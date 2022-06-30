Smile CDR Certified by Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST®)

TORONTO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smile CDR Inc., a leading health data and integration company, announced it has achieved Certified status by the Health Information Trust Alliance (HITRUST), the gold standard of accreditation for information risk management among companies that create, access, store or exchange regulated healthcare data. This high-level certification reaffirms the company's ongoing commitment to protecting sensitive information and places Smile CDR among a select group of organizations that have achieved the highest data security standards.

"Personal health information is considered some of the most private information and we place a tremendous focus on ensuring the security of this sensitive information," said Luis de Barros, Chief Privacy and Security Officer, Smile CDR. "As a team, we pride ourselves on working together to ensure our customers feel confident that Smile CDR is a company that can be trusted, and this certification provides the external validation of the quality of our products and services."

HITRUST Assessment Certifications provide organizations and their customers with assurance that the organization is up to date with the latest security and privacy standards. The HITRUST Common Security Framework (CSF) and CSF Assessment provide a comprehensive framework of security controls, indicating the effective and efficient safeguarding of sensitive material, such as electronically protected health information and confidential data. This advanced certification assists in providing reliable assurance of the operating effectiveness of a company's information security program and matureness of the company. Primary areas of focus for the certification include privacy and security departments, security operations, cloud operations, change management, service management (incident management), IT services (access and device management), human resources and finance.

"HITRUST CSF is the most widely recognized framework in the healthcare industry and was an early ambition for Smile CDR, a notable achievement for our team. It demonstrates the most widely respected confirmation of compliance with HIPAA-mandated security controls," said Rhea Kolanko, Chief Operating Officer, Smile CDR. "Our customers now have yet another level of assurance that our products and services meet key regulations for protecting their highly sensitive patient information and that our company's foundation has all the right controls in place for providing the highest level of risk management mitigation."

The HITRUST CSF Certified status provides Smile CDR with a formal certification that is effective for two years upon satisfactory completion of the interim assessment. In the future, Smile CDR can expand the scope of the certification as the company continues to grow its products and services.

About Smile CDR Inc.

Smile CDR Inc. is a health information technology company focused on delivering better global health through open standards. Our enterprise-grade, open framework data fabric and integration platform fuels healthcare's digital transformation and accelerates value creation across all patient journeys at scale. Powered by our HL7 FHIR standard-based clinical data repository (#SmileInside), our platform enables collaboration and allows organizations to ingest, transform, store, enrich, analyze, aggregate, and meaningfully share the health information to power digital transformation. We prepare healthcare providers, payers, researchers, and life sciences organizations for a connected future beyond legacy systems, adding new value through intelligent use of information and ultimately delivering better patient outcomes. For more information visit: www.smilecdr.com.

Media Contacts

Lucy Railton

Director of Marketing

Smile CDR Inc.

(800) 683-1318 x 712

pr@smilecdr.com

Related Images











Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment