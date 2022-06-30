Flourish Crypto Partners with Ric Edelman’s DACFP to Offer Crypto Education Course for Advisors

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Flourish Crypto, the turnkey, direct-ownership crypto investing solution for Registered Investment Advisers (RIAs), has launched an educational partnership with the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals. All clients of Flourish Crypto now have complimentary access to a bespoke introductory course specifically designed to educate advisors about this emerging asset class and to help them become more fluent about blockchain, bitcoin, ethereum, and other digital assets. The course is specifically designed to help advisors that are newer to digital assets quickly get up to speed on the space.



Flourish Crypto is built on the Flourish Platform, which is already in use today by over 440 RIAs managing over $1.4 trillion in combined assets, and is offered through Flourish Digital Assets LLC and Paxos Trust Company, LLC. Flourish provides innovative access to financial products that help advisors secure their clients’ financial futures. DACFP is the premiere crypto education company established by Ric Edelman, founder of the nation’s largest RIA and three times named the #1 Independent Financial Advisor in the nation by Barron’s.



“A staggering 94% of advisors have gotten questions from clients about crypto, and many feel ill-prepared to have these conversations,” said Ben Cruikshank, Head of Flourish. “We engaged DACFP to create a course that was specifically designed to help advisors quickly get up to speed on this new asset class, so they can meet the growing curiosity and demand from their clients.”



An estimated 25% of American households invest in digital assets, but only two percent receive information on cryptocurrency from financial advisors. One survey found that 62% of clients would consider switching advisors in order to get advice about bitcoin, giving advisors who are knowledgeable about this new asset class the opportunity to be more competitive in the marketplace.



“We’re excited to partner with a firm that is committed to educating advisors about blockchain and digital assets,” said Edelman. “By learning about crypto, advisors will be able to grow their business while improving the advice and service they provide to clients.”



The course, which provides advisors with one and a half CE credits, consists of 12 short videos, covers topics such as assessing crypto’s role in client portfolios, understanding custody, compliance, and the difference between direct and indirect ownership of crypto, and gives advisors a path towards attaining DACFP’s Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets at a substantial tuition discount.



Flourish Crypto already serves more than 70 RIAs with a combined AUM of $150 billion. These firms rely on Flourish Crypto’s secure, direct, and compliant crypto investing solution, which allows them to feature their branding, take discretion or offer client-directed accounts, and have visibility into balances, statements, and 1099-Bs. Advisors using Flourish Crypto also enjoy access to client-friendly materials, robust and customizable compliance resources, white-glove support, and more.



Flourish builds technology that empowers financial advisors, improves financial lives and retirement outcomes, and delivers new and innovative investment options to advisors. Today, the Flourish platform is used by more than 440 wealth management firms representing more than $1.4 trillion in assets under management.



Founded by Ric Edelman, the Digital Assets Council of Financial Professionals (DACFP) is the premier provider of digital assets education for financial professionals. Its flagship program, the Certificate in Blockchain and Digital Assets, is the first and largest certificate program of its kind - an online self-study program featuring a world-class faculty and 13 Continuing Education credits. Thousands of financial professionals from hundreds of firms in eight countries have already enrolled.



