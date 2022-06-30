VRTCAL Releases 2.1.2 SDKs With Support For DAAST

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VRTCAL, a leading adtech SSP focused on Demand-Path Optimization (DPO) for mobile app developers, today announced the release of its latest SDKs for Android and iOS mobile devices that includes support for Digital Audio Ad Serving Template (DAAST) and performance enhancements, providing app developers with a more advanced software development kit to help them expand their ad revenue blend in a challenging monetization environment.



Mobile app developers are actively seeking new ways to maintain and increase revenue levels. The VRTCAL 2.1.2 SDKs add audio ads to app developers’ inventory. Audio ads will become an important component of ad inventory as content and user experiences evolve for both gaming and non-gaming app developers.

“We are excited to continue to offer app developers the capabilities to innovate,” said Founder and President of VRTCAL, Todd Wooten. “VRTCAL’s addition of this feature is an integral part of the big picture. Combined with our constant commitment to increasing our clients’ inventory value through privacy compliant methodologies, VRTCAL is developing what we think matters to our sector. These will also be including rewarded audio and a data safe marketplace for response and user acquisitions.”

To find out more, please reach out to hello@vrtcal.com.

About VRTCAL Markets, Inc. (“VRTCAL”)

VRTCAL is the only open adtech SSP and SaaS company focused on Demand-Path Optimization, reducing the vertical distance between mobile apps and advertisers, and developing technologies that make a difference. The VRTCAL platform is a proprietary architecture that offers SDKs, SaaS services, oRTB, multiple mediation types, innovative technologies to increase app developer inventory value, and a marketplace with premium brands and advertisers.

Media Contact:

Todd Wooten

hello@vrtcal.com