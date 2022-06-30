Sage announces new parental leave policy for U.S. colleagues

ATLANTA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sage (FTSE: SGE), the leader in accounting, financial, HR, and payroll technology for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today announced the launch of a new parental leave policy for U.S. colleagues. The high-tech sector has led the market in creating attractive and progressive parental and family leave policies. This new policy will enable Sage to attract, engage and retain diverse and talented colleagues in an increasingly competitive market.



This new parental leave policy provides extended paid time off to parents, regardless of gender, as they welcome a child into their lives. Sage is also introducing a leading digital tool to help colleagues and their families throughout every stage of their parenting journey.

As part of Sage’s drive for innovation, the company continuously looks for ways to enhance benefits to be inclusive and competitive, and meet the needs of diverse colleagues. “Offering programs that support our colleagues and their growing families is imperative to our success,” states Aziz Benmalek, Sage President, North America. “We have analyzed the needs of our colleagues and their families, as well as benefits and leave trends in the market, and want to build Sage’s brand as a progressive, inclusive, caring, and leading employer of choice.”

Taking effect on July 1, 2022:

Eligible full-time and part-time colleagues may receive 18 weeks of paid parental leave for the birth, adoption, or by commissioning the surrogacy of a child. This leave is offered to all new parents, regardless of gender, and Sage will provide 100% of the colleague’s regular base pay during the leave.

Cleo, a digital support program, will be available to guide colleagues and their families throughout every stage of the parenting journey. The program will provide tools for choosing childcare, getting financial planning help, finding savings on activities and supplies, and preparing for changing schedules.

The company’s new paid parental leave policy supports efforts to help colleagues balance the demands of a career and family and navigate returning to work. The new policy ensures fair and equal treatment of all colleagues when a new child arrives and promotes equal and shared parental responsibilities. Amy Cosgrove, Sage VP of People, North America added, “The paid parental leave policy will expose Sage to a broader range of talent, broaden our representation in the market, increase colleague engagement, attract key talent, and ultimately, lead to all colleagues feeling even more positive about working at Sage.”

In 2021, Sage was named to Glassdoor’s lists of the Best Places to Work in the U.S., Canada, UK, France and is recognized for work-life balance by Glassdoor. The company also received recognition from Comparably for “Best Global Culture,” “Best HR Teams,” and “Best Places to Work in Atlanta.”

To learn more about the open opportunities at Sage, please visit the Sage career site.

