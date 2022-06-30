Leading Adult Diaper Company Celebrates 20 Years in Business

GREEN OAKS, Ill., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This July, NorthShore will celebrate its 20th anniversary in business. NorthShore is more than an online incontinence brand; the company offers kind, caring service with premium adult diapers and incontinence products. Adam Greenberg, founder of NorthShore Care Supply, shares the story behind the company.

"I founded this company in 2002. At that time, my father was suffering through the late stages of brain cancer. He started to lose control of his bladder. I thought there needed to be something done to destigmatize bladder control issues and incontinence, to allow people to live life with dignity," says Adam Greenberg.

Since 2002, NorthShore has been on a mission to serve individuals with quality products and services. Discreet home delivery is a top priority for those managing incontinence. Over the past 20 years, NorthShore has shipped all orders in unmarked boxes. NorthShore also takes pride in offering convenient delivery options. Customers can enjoy Auto-Ship and Hold at Location options at participating stores.

Over the past 10 years, NorthShore has grown its private label line in all product categories. NorthShore offers individuals managing incontinence more options with their absorbent products. NorthShore is passionate about creating products with more absorbency, larger sizes, and more style options.

MEGAMAX Briefs are top-sellers and a customer favorite. They have over a thousand customer reviews. MEGAMAX offers up to 12 hours of protection and a comfortable fit. The briefs offer individuals with heavy to total (urinary and bowel) incontinence more absorbency while keeping them drier at night.

Besides creating a successful product line, NorthShore gives back to individuals in need. NorthShore partners with organizations such as The Simon Foundation for Continence. The initiative #EndHealthStigma brings education, discussion, and inclusion around incontinence. NorthShore works with non-profit organizations, such as Baby2Baby, to ensure children across the country have access to diapers and supplies.

NorthShore continues to help adults find products that work for their needs. NorthShore created an online product finder tool that offers expert product recommendations. Customers are welcome to call the award-winning customer care team to request samples.

"For families, finding a reliable product for a good night's sleep is life-changing. We help families do this by going above and beyond in everything we do. We offer kindness and empathy to provide the best products and experience that people deserve."

- Adam Greenberg, founder of NorthShore Care Supply

To learn more about NorthShore, watch the video on YouTube.

About NorthShore Care Supply

Founded in 2002, NorthShore Care Supply provides premium products for moderate-to-severe incontinence. Our featured NorthShore® brand is the leading premium adult diaper brand in the U.S. and is available at NorthShore.com or (800) 563-0161. The company is committed to #EndHealthStigma as we help 80 million Americans managing some form of bladder or bowel incontinence live life to the fullest. Follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook @NorthShoreCareSupply and on Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok @NorthShoreCare.

