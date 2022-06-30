Titan NRG, Inc. (TTNN) Releases Annual Report For Fiscal Year 2021

Tucson, Arizona, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Publicly traded Titan NRG, Inc. (OTC Pink: TTNN) ("Titan NRG") operating as a downstream energy and transportation holding company through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, releases annual report for the fiscal year ending March 31st, 2022.

“We’re excited to release the financial info for a portion of the last quarter due to merger timing. So far, 2022’s first quarter is outpacing the first quarter of 2021 by a decent margin and we’re still seeing opportunities for continued organic growth due to tightness in the specialized trucking market. Merging the four companies and consolidating the data has taken some time to complete, and I’m happy that we’ve completed the task.” said Alex Majalca Jr., Titan NRG’s President and CEO. “A lot of time and work has gone into merging everything and cleaning up our share structure from previous management. The whole team stepped up to the challenge and performed well. I think this is a true testament to why we’ve been successful and will continue to do so. I feel like we’re in front of the economic headwinds and we continue to make real-time adjustments as needed. I couldn't be prouder of the results delivered by the whole team at Titan NRG and I’m looking forward to 2022”

Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2021 Highlights (56 days of revenue due to merger timing)

$1,930,940 in total revenue from February 4, 2022 to March 31, 2022

$583,501 in gross profits

$723,240 in Accounts Receivable

$655,164 in Inventory as relates to gallons of Liquefied Petroleum Gas on hand

$1,824,839 in original price capital assets(before depreciation and book value)

Legal Fees and transfer agent fees were higher than normal due to the merger

Annual Report - Fiscal year ended March 31, 2022, can be seen on the OTC website

https://www.otcmarkets.com/otcapi/company/financial-report/338191/content

Q&A with CEO Alex Majalca Jr. and Secretary/Treasurer Henry Varga can be seen here. https://youtu.be/twSagRWpNGQ

About Titan NRG Inc.:

Titan NRG is a holding company that operates as a downstream energy and transportation company through its wholly owned subsidiaries. NRG Dynamics currently has 25+ transports operating in 9 states. APE Fuels offers retail and commercial propane serving southern AZ with 1500+ leased tanks and 2500+ customers. Vespene with wholesale purchasing and sales of LPG products. NRG Rail has a long-term lease on a new 18 car rail facility in Tucson with approved 1.2mm gallons of propane/butane storage.



We're focused on vertical integration while expanding our operations to cover everything from the refinery to retail. This business model is a win for our customers, company, and shareholders. Additionally, this model can be replicated in other regions.

