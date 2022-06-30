Keel Laid for 5th Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) the future HMCS Frédérick Rolette

English French

HALIFAX, Nova Scotia, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- At a ceremony today at Halifax Shipyard, Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia and Ross Langley, Vice Chairman of Irving Shipbuilding marked the official keel laying of the fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship (AOPS) – The future HMCS Frédérick Rolette.



The keel laying ceremony is a centuries-old tradition, dating back to the ancient Romans, that marks the formal start of a ship’s construction. Today’s ceremony included the tradition of the welding of a coin to the hull of the ship to bring luck to the captain and crew during the life of the ship. The coin, selected by the Royal Canadian Navy and presented by Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia, Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) and Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA), was welded in place by Eric Theriault, a French Canadian from Belliveau Cove, Nova Scotia whose Acadian roots date back generations. Rear Admiral officially declared the hull “well and truly laid” at the conclusion of the ceremony.

Charles Frédérick Rolette was born in Québec City on September 23, 1785 and joined the Royal Navy as a midshipman while a young teen. He distinguished himself during the War of 1812, earning a reputation as a bold and quick-thinking officer. The historical Canton of Rolette, located on the south shore of the St. Lawrence River, roughly 50 km southeast of the town of Montmagny, Québec, near the American border, was established in 1868 in his honour.

Just before the outbreak of the War of 1812, Rolette was posted to Amherstburg, Upper Canada (now Ontario) as Lieutenant in command of the brig General Hunter. When word of the outbreak of war reached Amherstburg on July 3, 1812, Rolette acted immediately, capturing an American vessel, the Cuyahoga, before the American crew even realized that their country had declared war on Britain. This was the first action of the War of 1812 and a significant prize as the Cuyahoga carried the American commander General William Hull’s papers and dispatches. This provided the British with significant early intelligence on American strength and deployment.

At a time when it was not yet customary to award medals to military personnel in recognition of conspicuous gallantry, Lieutenant Rolette was mentioned in dispatches by senior military officers on several occasions during the course of the war. At the capture of Detroit, Major-General Isaac Brock praised Rolette’s conduct in the highest terms: “I have watched you during the action,” said the general, “you behaved like a lion, and I will remember you.”

To capture the essence of Lieutenant Rolette, the chosen coin for this ceremony is the 2014 silver five-dollar Lion on the Mountain. More than 30,000 years ago, ancient humans painted prides of hunting lions on cave walls. From these earliest moments, the lion emerged as an emblem of protection, military might, royalty, and supernatural power. Today, the lion is one of the most common heraldic symbols, used in the emblems, arms, and currency of hundreds of nations worldwide.

The future HMCS Frédérick Rolette will be 103.6 metres in length, have a 19 metre beam, displace 6,615 tonnes, and will be comprised of 440,000 parts.

Halifax Shipyard is completing six Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ships for the Royal Canadian Navy and will then build two AOPS variants for the Canadian Coast Guard, followed by 15 Canadian Surface Combatants for the Navy.

To date, Ships for Canada at the Halifax Shipyard has delivered over $4.7 billion in investments across Canada and is generating over 8,300 jobs (direct and indirect). Halifax Shipyard is continuing to hire as it prepares to build the Canadian Surface Combatants in 2024.

Rear Admiral Brian Santarpia, Commander of Maritime Forces Atlantic (MARLANT) and Joint Task Force Atlantic (JTFA),

“I’m excited to be here today to mark the keel laying of Canada’s fifth Arctic and Offshore Patrol Ship, the future HMCS Frédérick Rolette. Naming the ship after Frédérick Rolette is an inspiring choice for our sailors. While serving as a young officer in the ‘Provincial Marine’, Lieutenant Rolette, took action at the outset of the War of 1812 with his early capture of the American vessel, the Cuyahoga. It was a significant prize for the British. Lieutenant Rolette’s spirit of gallantry and dedication lives on today in our proud and professional young sailors. With this addition to the Harry Dewolf-class ships, the Royal Canadian Navy will continue to excel at sea and provide outstanding capabilities in support of Canadian interests both at home and abroad.”

Ross Langley, Vice Chairman of Irving Shipbuilding

“On behalf of the men and women of the Halifax Shipyard, we are very pleased to mark the official start of construction of AOPS 5 – the future HMCS Frédérick Rolette. The building of this ship will take 47% fewer hours than the first ship, HMCS Harry DeWolf. We look forward to delivering this ship to the Royal Canadian Navy in December 2024. Steel cutting for the final Arctic and Offshore Patrol ship - the future HMCS Robert Hampton Grey (AOPV 6) - will start this August. Our team’s commitment to those who bravely serve is a quality fleet of new combat ships as quickly as we can build them. We remain focused on 2024 and the start of construction for the Canadian Surface Combatants.”

