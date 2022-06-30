Hunton Andrews Kurth Expands Energy and Infrastructure Team with Addition of Counsel Christian Rudloff

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christian Rudloff, a project development and finance attorney who has advised on several transformative international infrastructure projects, has joined Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP as counsel in New York.

Rudloff advises global corporations and financial institutions as sponsors, suppliers, contractors, borrowers and lenders in project development, finance and asset acquisition and disposition transactions across the energy, oil and gas, infrastructure and mining and metals sectors, with a particular focus on cross-border transactions in Latin America. Rudloff’s primary focus is on the project contracts related to the development and operation of each individual project within the parameters of the applicable industry.

His notable representations prior to joining the firm include:

The borrowers and sponsors on the $235 (approximate) million financing for the development, construction and operation of two solar photovoltaic projects in Mexico (recognized as the 2017 “Latin America Solar Deal of the Year” by IJGlobal);

A Canadian gold production company on the development of a $2.2 billion gold/copper mine in Chile;

Lenders on multiple aspects of the proposed $7.33 billion gas project, a more than 1,000 km gas pipeline in Peru (one of the largest infrastructure projects to come to market in the history of Peru’s energy sector); and

A state authority in the Middle East and North Africa region on the development and financing of a first-in-kind and first-in-country $25 billion nuclear new build project and negotiating the EPC, Fuel Supply, O&M and Radioactive Waste Treatment contracts.

“Christian is a highly-respected lawyer who brings additional strength to our Latin America, project finance and development and energy practices,” said Jeff Schroeder, head of Hunton Andrews Kurth’s energy and infrastructure team. “The firm is dedicated to delivering top tier service to our energy and infrastructure sector clientele. Christian’s reputation for developing insightful solutions and assisting his clients achieve their business objectives align with our goals.”

“Christian’s deep developer side perspective will complement our Latin America practice very well,” said Alejandro Silva, international counsel with the energy and infrastructure team. “We are pleased to welcome him to the firm.”

Rudloff joins the firm from Shearman & Sterling, where he was a counsel in that firm’s Project Development and Finance Group. He earned his certificate in business administration from Northwestern University’s Kellogg School of Management, his LLM from Northwestern University School of Law and his JD equivalent degree from the Universidad Diego Portales, Escuela de Derecho. Rudloff is admitted to practice law in New York, Chile and Mexico.

Hunton Andrews Kurth’s global energy and infrastructure team provides comprehensive finance, development, and infrastructure counsel to financial institutions, regulated and unregulated power companies, distributors and transportation companies, independent electric transmission companies, and others involved in the renewable energy, oil, gas, LNG, petrochemical, and nuclear industries.

With lawyers in the United States, Asia, Europe and the Middle East, Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP serves clients across a broad range of complex transactional, litigation and regulatory matters. For more information, please contact Jeremy Heallen at +1 713 220 3713.

