LiveCare Inc. Soars to Over $330,000 In Monthly Billing for May 2022; Continues Explosive Growth

Venice, FL USA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LiveCare Inc. OTC:(LVCE), with its now-proven model of remote patient monitoring, LiveCare Health recorded over $330,000 in monthly gross billing for May 2022 as it continues to add members.



LiveCare Health combines its innovative model with great technology, proprietary tracking, and excellent staff to deliver an industry-changing service for people with type II diabetes—with other expanded services in development.

CEO Max Rockwell adds: "Our Company is in the business of helping people. Our growth proves this is what we do. We are providing a solution that works. Through real-time, live human interaction and support, our members get healthier and stay connected with our caring and compassionate staff."

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Except for historical matters contained herein, statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as "may", "will", "to", "plan", "expect", "believe", "anticipate", "intend", "could", "would", "estimate," or "continue", or the negative other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risk, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Also, forward-looking statements represent our management's beliefs and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in the Company's filings with OTC Markets. Except as required by law, we assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements publicly or to update the reasons actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements, even if new information becomes available in the future.

For more information contact:

LIVECARE

(800)-345-0491