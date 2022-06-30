The Back Company demonstrates strong Q2 growth

The Back Space sequential quarter traffic increased over 100%

BRENTWOOD, Tenn., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IMAC Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: IMAC) (“IMAC” or the “Company”), today announces significant traffic growth for The Back Company. The Back Space retail chiropractic centers, located in select Walmart stores, generated over 100% visit growth compared to the first quarter.

“Our team’s effort is evident as we continue to improve systems to support our doctors that delivered over 6,500 visits this calendar quarter,” said Jeff Ervin, Chief Executive Officer of IMAC. “The Back Space growth for the second quarter will be a springboard to material revenue during the second half of the year. This growth is significant since we just celebrated our first birthday as a concept and many of our stores opened in 2022.”

The Back Space’s retail healthcare centers specialize in chiropractic adjustments and percussion tool therapies for soft tissue recovery, muscle relaxation and spinal wellness. Services are offered on a walk-in and appointment basis, priced at $25 per treatment, with memberships available for $65 per month that are valid at any The Back Space location.

About IMAC Holdings, Inc.

IMAC Holdings owns and manages health and wellness centers that deliver sports medicine, orthopedic, and life science therapies for movement restricting diseases. IMAC is comprised of three business segments: outpatient medical centers, The Back Space, and a clinical research division. With treatments to address the aging population, IMAC Holdings owns or manages outpatient medical clinics that deliver regenerative rehabilitation services as a minimally invasive approach to sports medicine and orthopedic needs for young athletes to independent seniors. IMAC’s The Back Company retail spine health and wellness treatment centers deliver chiropractic care within Walmart locations. IMAC’s research division is currently conducting a Phase I clinical trial evaluating a mesenchymal stem cell therapy candidate for bradykinesia due to Parkinson’s disease. For more information visit www.imacholdings.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, and terms such as “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “may,” “will,” “should” or other comparable terms, are based largely on IMAC's expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond IMAC's control. Actual results could differ materially from these forward-looking statements. IMAC encourages you to review other factors that may affect its future results in its registration statement and in its other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. In light of these risks and uncertainties, there can be no assurance that the forward-looking information contained in this press release will in fact occur.

IMAC Press Contact:

Laura Fristoe

lfristoe@imacrc.com