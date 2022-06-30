New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Saudi Arabia Interior Fit Out Market, By Application, By Ownership, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289854/?utm_source=GNW



Saudi Arabia interior fit out market was valued at USD1211.69 million in the year 2021, that is further expected to grow with 6.85% CAGR during the forecast period 2023-2027F, to be valued at USD1821.34 million by 2027F. Growth of the Saudi Arabia interior fit out market can be attributed to expanding interior designing industry. Growing demand from the valued monuments and pilgrimages in the country also play a very important role in driving the growth of the Saudi Arabia interior fit out market in the upcoming five years. Higher investments in the sector, coupled with advancement in the designer products and service equipment also substantiate the growth of the Saudi Arabia interior fit out market in the next five years. Growing sustainable development of building infrastructure, demand for renovation, etc. further aid the growth of the Saudi Arabia interior fit out market in the future five years. Factors like expanding construction industry, and considerable shift in the digitally integrated interior designing and growing demand for green building construction facilitates the growth of the Saudi Arabia interior fit out market in the forecast years through 2027F. Growing government initiatives and investments in the construction, along with the rising disposable income among the population also facilitates the growth of the Saudi Arabia interior fit out market in the forecast period.

The Saudi Arabia interior fit out market is segmented by application, ownership, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on application, the market is fragmented into residential, hospitality, commercial, retail, education, healthcare, and others.



By ownership, the market is differentiated between self-owned and rented.On the basis of regional analysis, the market is divided into Makkah, Riyadh, Eastern Province, and rest of Saudi Arabia.



By application, the commercial sector is anticipated to hold the largest revenue shares of the market and dominate the market segment in the upcoming five years on the grounds of growing construction of corporate offices and demand for aesthetic interiors.

A&T Group Interiors, Construction & Planning Co. Ltd, Al Mashsha Contracting, Havelock One Interiors WLL, Baumat, ASP Saudi Trading Company, Archi Décor, AGE Interior & Fit Out among others are the major market players in the Saudi Arabia Interior Fit Out Market.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017 - 2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F – 2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of Saudi Arabia interior fit out market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of Saudi Arabia interior fit out market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast Saudi Arabia interior fit out market based on application, ownership, regional distribution, and competition analysis.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the Saudi Arabia interior fit out market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for Saudi Arabia interior fit out market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in Saudi Arabia interior fit out market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in Saudi Arabia interior fit out market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in Saudi Arabia interior fit out market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of service providers across the country.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst could include the service providers that could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the service providers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the country.

The analyst calculated the market size of Saudi Arabia interior fit out market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end-user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated through analyzing historical data of these services for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Interior fit out service providers

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to interior fit out

• Market research and consulting firms

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as service providers, partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, Saudi Arabia Interior Fit Out Market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• Saudi Arabia Interior Fit Out Market, By Application:

o Commercial

o Hospitality

o Residential

o Healthcare

o Retail

o Education

o Others

• Saudi Arabia Interior Fit Out Market, By Ownership:

o Self Owned

o Rented

• Saudi Arabia Interior Fit Out Market, By Region:

o Makkah

o Riyadh

o Eastern Province

o Rest of Saudi Arabia



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in Saudi Arabia interior fit out market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289854/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________