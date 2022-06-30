High Purity Quartz Market Set for a Robust 7.5% CAGR Through 2025, Forecasts Fairfield Market Research

London, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- An indispensable material in a variety of high-tech applications, high purity quartz (HPQ) is poised to represent a billion-dollar market by the end of 2025. As per the forecast of Fairfield Market Research, the global high purity quartz market will exhibit promising growth prospects between 2021 and 2025, reaching the valuation of US$1.13 bn toward the end of forecast period. HPQ application in microelectronics, semiconductor fused quartz, microcrystalline solar cells, and fibre optics will continue to bolster demand, says the report.

Key Highlights

High purity quartz market size to expand at a strong CAGR of 7.5% over 2021 – 2025

Noteworthy consumption prevails in electronic components manufacturing sector; semiconductors to remain the key segment

Over half the total consumption to be registered by market in Asia Pacific





Maximum Consumption Prevails in Semiconductors Segment

Accounting for more than half of the global demand for high purity quartz, semiconductors continue to record the maximum consumption, followed by the solar segment. Rampant expanse of the electronics industry, and an ascending number of fabrication facilities are likely to foster the sales during the period of forecast. Impressively growing adoption of optical fibres by the broadband, and telecom industry marks a robust push factor for market. With 5G technology spreading its roots at an unprecedented pace, high purity quartz sales will continue to see an uptrend.

North America Top Producer; Asia Pacific Prime Consumer

In terms of production, North America will continue to be at the top in global market. Besides the US (precisely North Carolina), Norway, and Russia will retain their positions as the world’s key suppliers of high, and ultra-high purity quartz. On the other hand, Asia Pacific remains the prime consumer region, registering over 50% of the total demand for high purity quartz worldwide. Japan, and China are expected to spearhead in terms of demand as these economies house the largest electronics, semiconductor, and solar photovoltaic (PV) production hubs.

Key Market Competitors

Quartz Corp., and Sibelco have been the market leaders with the lion’s share in global high purity quartz market revenue. Golovach Quartz has also emerged as a significant player, contributing to the performance of market. The competition landscape is currently witnessing innovations targeting development of environmentally sustainable, and cost-competitive technologies for high purity quartz production. The report expects HPQ prices to surge in the near future due to an estimated demand-supply gap.

