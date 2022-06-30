Company announcement – No. 30 / 2022

Total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand Pharma at June 30, 2022

Copenhagen, DK and Boston, MA, June 30, 2022 – Zealand Pharma A/S (“Zealand”) (NASDAQ: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20 04 50 78), a Copenhagen-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, in accordance with section 32 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, announces the total number of shares and voting rights in the Company at the end of a calendar month during which there have been changes to its share capital.

In Company announcement No. 26/2022 from June 3, 2022, Zealand announced an increase in share capital relating to a private placement. Following this announcement, the table below lists the total number of shares and voting rights in Zealand up to and including June 30, 2022.





Date Number of shares

(nominal value of DKK 1 each) Share capital

(nominal value in DKK) Number of voting rights June 30, 2022 46,526,510 46,526,510 46,526,510

