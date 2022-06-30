RSAMMD ACQUISITIONS LLC AND PROTEXT MOBILITY, INC. (TXTM) PLEASED TO ANNOUNCE ITS CHAIRMAN DR. AHMED JAMALOODEEN HAS RECEIVED THE HIGH HONOR OF BEING APPOINTED AS NATIONAL COMMODITY BOARD CHAIRMAN OF CANNABIS AND ALL INDIGENOUS FLORA

Johannesburg, South Africa, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Republic of South Africa Medical Marijuana Dispensaries Acquisitions LLC (“RSAMMDA.LLC”) and Protext Mobility, Inc (OTC PINK: TXTM) are pleased to announce that its Chairman Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen (Dr.J) has received the high honor of being appointed as National Commodity Board Chairman of Cannabis and All Indigenous Flora. As the largest agricultural Union, the Chairman will represent and interact with all stakeholders including but not limited to Government, both local and international Governments to set framework for the country of South Africa as it relates to Cannabis and all indigenous flora.

Dr. Jamaloodeen commented, “This past Thursday, I had the distinct honor of accepting the appointment of National Commodity Board Chairman of Cannabis and Indigenous Flora in the Country of South Africa. What full Union support means is enablement. And now, with the acquisition complete Protext has management in place with the knowledge, relationships – governmental and other, compliance, resources, facilities, biomass, human capital and infrastructure that is invaluable. The federally issued and gazetted licenses we are in possession of allow for cannabis and hemp import, export, grow & cultivation, research, testing , developing end product for global distribution, all of which are anticipated to be utilized by Protext with the end goal to commercialize the live plant extraction technology and bring superior end products to the market. Having technology that’s been proven to increase bioavailability by 10-15x greater is significant. Additional testing is anticipated to be conducted over the next few weeks as we are in the process of bringing the kettle equipment back to the farm. The testing will focus on maximizing yield as well as testing various strains.”

Dr.J continued, “As we previously stated, but worth repeating, we entered into this transaction with Protext as we believe there to be numerous synergies by allowing access to certain assets of our established business’ with Protext as well as commercialize the Protext proprietary live plant extraction technology and processes into our existing hemp and cannabis infrastructure. Prior to the merger, Protext had collaborated with RSAMMD and Leeds Boerdery, whereby the companies utilized Protext’s proprietary live plant extraction technology along with Kettle extraction equipment to conduct a series of live cannabis extraction testing at New Castle Farm under federally issued license and permits, with the goal to produce an emulsion rich with cannabinoid but with little to no conversion of THC-A to psychoactive THC. We undertook a series of tests to prove out that the Kettle system and extraction technologies did what they were supposed to do. As part of our previous investigations, various tests were completed using live cannabis flower and leaf, rendered into liquid emulsions supplied by the farm in New Castle. Prior to now, it was hypothecated that processing live cannabis under lower temperatures would yield a rich nano-emulsion of phytocannabinoids while retaining the non-psychoactive precursor acid form (THC-A). Our investigations have conclusively demonstrated that full-spectrum cannabinoids can be extracted using the proprietary Kettle system, with minimal metabolic conversion, paving the way for advancement of medical research using non-psychoactive cannabis. What has also intrigued us are the findings from prior research and clinical trials that have shown that the Kettle system, when applied to other medicinal plants, can create an extract that is significantly more bioavailable (10-15x) than a standard extract. This means that our cannabis extract should be more potent while providing a dose that could potentially last up to 24 hours in the bloodstream, which is in-line with prior clinical results using other medicinal plants. Medically, this opens the door to a line of natural pharmaceuticals derived from cannabis but at a fraction of the price and with potentially superior outcomes. From a business perspective, an increase of bioavailability in that magnitude can be a game changer for cultivators as it essentially could increase the net yield by a factor of 10-15x per plant, per acre, per farm.”

“All of this work was made possible through existing federally issued license and permit to conduct research and testing of cannabis at the New Castle Farm, managed and controlled by Dr.J. We are enthusiastic about commercializing the proprietary extraction technology. By devising a way to extract the phytocannabinoids without metabolic conversion of THC-A, we can retain the entourage effect and the full medical potential of cannabis, but without the psychoactive property delivered by THC. We believe what we have now shown is a scientifically important milestone and a technology breakthrough that has global significance and we look forward to taking this to commercialization which may include global licensing opportunities to other grow and extraction facilities around the world.” concluded Protext CEO, Mr. Du Plooy.

CONTACT INFORMATION

For all media inquiries or for further information, please contact

Dylon Du Plooy at: dylon@rsammd.co.za

Dr.J at: exportintl@aol.com

Follow us at:

https://twitter.com/RSAMMD

https://twitter.com/ProtextP



About RSAMMDA.LLC:

RSAMMDA.LLC. is a jointly owned company focused on acquisitions with two principals, Mr. Dylon Du Plooy and Dr. Ahmed Jamaloodeen (“Dr. J”). Mr. Du Plooy is a South African pioneer in the research, cultivation, production and distribution of medical cannabis and cannabinoids. Dr. J operates the 5000 Hectare New Castle Farm as well as federally issued cannabis and hemp licenses issued by the Government of South Africa. Together, we partner with leading hospitals and universities globally to advance the clinical benefits and applications of cannabinoids.



RSAMMDA.LLC founders are a group of medical doctors and pharmacists, and cannabis activists who have been at the forefront of medical cannabis legislation and South African cannabis legalization, which took place in September 2018. We are committed to the advancement of technology and scientific research that leads to an improved quality of life for patients around the world.

About Protext (OTC PINK: TXTM)

Through its prior acquisitions, Protext has engaged in the research, testing and development of highly bioavailable botanical products all-natural ingredients formulated for nutraceutical and pharmaceutical applications through the use of proprietary live plant extraction technology.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward- looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward- looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. The company disclaims any obligation to update information contained in any forward-looking statement. This press release shall not be deemed a general solicitation.

