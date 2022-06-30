New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "India Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type, By Application, By Distribution Channel, By Region, By Top 3 Leading States, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289850/?utm_source=GNW

)), By Region, By Top 3 Leading States (in each region), Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2017-2027F



India consumer electronics and appliances market was valued at USD78.95 billion in 2021 and is expected to grow at an impressive CAGR of 12.78% in the forecast period, 2023-2027, to reach USD160.03 billion by 2027. Consumers are becoming more aware of the benefits of using consumer electronics and appliances and are investing in the purchase of premium appliances. The growing residential sector and favorable government policies are the primary drivers for the India consumer electronics and appliances market. Also, the high internet penetration and proliferation of smart devices and integration of smart technologies like the internet of things and artificial intelligence are expected to create new growth avenues for the India consumer electronics and appliances market in the forecast period.

The income level of middle-class families is rising at a rapid rate, and they are able to spend more on quality lifestyles and equipment to live a comfortable life.Companies are working on the development of high-performing and easy-to-use devices to meet the growing consumer requirements.



Market players are trying to reach remote locations by investing in developing an efficient supply chain and inventory and adopting e-commerce websites to sell their products. An increase in the utilization of consumer electronics and appliances and the availability of a wide portfolio of products are expected to fuel the demand for India consumer electronics and appliances market in the forecast period.

The India consumer electronics and appliances market is divided into type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.Based on type, the market is divided into audio & visual electronics, home appliances, kitchen appliances, and personal care devices.



The Audio & visual electronics segment dominated the market in 2021 and held 85.02% of the total market share. The availability of quality audio and visual electronic accessories at competitive prices and the growing expenditure capacity of consumers are driving the segment demand. Adoption of attractive marketing strategies by the market players and online sales channels is expected to fuel the sales of consumer electronics and appliances across the country.

The major market players operating in India consumer electronics and appliances market are BBK Group (Oppo, Vivo, Realme, OnePlus), Samsung India Electronics Private Limited, Xiaomi Technology India Private Limited, Apple India Private Limited, LG Electronics India Pvt. Ltd, Whirlpool of India Ltd., Panasonic India Private Limited, Sony India Private Limited, Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Limited, Godrej & Boyce Mfg Co Ltd., Bajaj Electricals Limited, and IFB INDUSTRIES LTD.



Years considered for this report:



Historical Years: 2017-2020

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022E

Forecast Period: 2023F–2027F



Objective of the Study:



• To analyze the historical growth in the market size of India consumer electronics and appliances market from 2017 to 2021.

• To estimate and forecast the market size of India consumer electronics and appliances market from 2022E to 2027F and growth rate until 2027F.

• To classify and forecast India consumer electronics and appliances market based on type, application, distribution channel, regional distribution, and competitive landscape.

• To identify dominant region or segment in the India consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To identify drivers and challenges for India consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in India consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in India consumer electronics and appliances market.

• To identify key sustainable strategies adopted by market players in India consumer electronics and appliances market.

The analyst performed both primary as well as exhaustive secondary research for this study.Initially, the analyst sourced a list of manufacturers across India.



Subsequently, the analyst conducted primary research surveys with the identified companies.While interviewing, the respondents were also enquired about their competitors.



Through this technique, the analyst was able to include the manufacturers who could not be identified due to the limitations of secondary research. The analyst examined the manufacturers, distribution channels and presence of all major players across the India consumer electronics and appliances market.

The analyst calculated the market size of India consumer electronics and appliances market using a bottom-up approach, wherein data for various end user segments was recorded and forecast for the future years. The analyst sourced these values from the industry experts and company representatives and externally validated them through analyzing historical data of these product types and distribution channels for getting an appropriate, overall market size.



Various secondary sources such as company websites, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, investor presentations, and financial reports were also studied by the analyst.



Key Target Audience:



• Consumer electronics and appliance manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and other stakeholders.

• Market research and consulting firms

• Government bodies such as regulating authorities and policy makers

• Organizations, forums, and alliances related to consumer electronics and appliances

The study is useful in providing answers to several critical questions that are important for the industry stakeholders such as consumer electronics and appliances manufacturing companies, suppliers and partners, end users, etc., besides allowing them in strategizing investments and capitalizing on market opportunities.



Report Scope:



In this report, India consumer electronics and appliances market has been segmented into following categories, in addition to the industry trends which have also been detailed below:

• India Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Type:

o Audio & Visual Electronics

o Home Appliances

o Kitchen Appliances

o Personal Care Devices

• India Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Application:

o Residential

o Commercial

• India Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Distribution Channel:

o Multi-Branded Stores

o Hypermarket/ Supermarket

o Online

o Others (Direct Sales, Exclusive Stores, etc.)

• India Consumer Electronics and Appliances Market, By Region:

o North

o West

o South

o East



Competitive Landscape



Company Profiles: Detailed analysis of the major companies present in India consumer electronics and appliances market.



Available Customizations:



With the given market data, we offers customizations according to a company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:



Company Information



• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (up to five).

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289850/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________