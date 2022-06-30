Coloplast awarded AscenDrive Agreement for Ostomy Products with Premier, Inc.

Coloplast, a global medical device company and leader in intimate healthcare needs, has been awarded an AscenDrive agreement with Premier, Inc. AscenDrive is a national program designed to standardize the care delivery process and help drive the highest-level commitment and savings for members. Effective July 1, 2022, Coloplast is one of two suppliers awarded the AscenDrive contract for ostomy products.

Premier is a leading healthcare improvement company uniting an alliance of approximately 4,400 U.S. hospitals and health systems and more than 225,000 other providers and organizations. With integrated data and analytics, collaboratives, supply chain solutions, and consulting and other services, Premier enables better care and outcomes at a lower cost.

“This agreement is an important milestone in our journey to establish full access in the U.S. for Coloplast, the world's No. 1 Ostomy brand. We are honored to have received this contract and look forward to working with Premier to provide products and services that create value for the AscenDrive membership,” said Manu Varma, Senior Vice President of Chronic Care North America.

About Coloplast ostomy products

Coloplast is dedicated to advancing the ostomy care industry. By continuously gathering feedback from clinicians and patients, Coloplast is able to innovate and solve daily problems for ostomy care.

Coloplast also offers additional support through the Coloplast® Care program, which provides product and lifestyle advice, inspiration, and education resources for people living with an ostomy.

About Coloplast

Danish medical device company Coloplast develops products and services designed to make life easier for people with intimate health conditions. Coloplast listens to end-users to better understand their needs and responds by bringing the best ideas to market in the form of medical devices and service solutions. Visit Coloplast.us for more information.

