Devolutions’ Remote Desktop Manager Recognized by G2

MONTREAL, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Software developer Devolutions today announced that its flagship product Remote Desktop Manager (RDM) has received recognition from G2 with the following badges: Leader, High Performer and Leader Europe. These achievements are featured in G2’s Summer Report, which is based on ratings submitted by verified users who have direct, extensive hands-on experience with a particular product. To qualify for inclusion in the Summer Report, products were reviewed using the following criteria: ease of doing business, quality of support, and likelihood of recommending the product.



As the world’s largest and most trusted software marketplace, G2 provides more than 60 million business professionals annually with information to make smarter software decisions based on authentic peer reviews. Products that earn G2’s Leader, High Performer, and Leader Europe badges are exclusively those that earn very high ratings from G2 users and achieve substantial Satisfaction and Market Presence scores.

Devolutions’ RDM enables the centralization of all remote connections on a single platform that is securely shared between users and across the entire team. This solution empowers IT departments to drive security, speed and productivity throughout an organization while reducing inefficiency, cost and risk. Currently, Remote Desktop Manager has earned a 4.7 out of 5-star rating from G2 users, with 84% giving it a 5-star rating. Commented Sara Rossio, chief product officer at G2, “Rankings on G2 reports are based on data provided to us by real software buyers. Potential buyers know they can trust these insights when researching and selecting software because they’re rooted in vetted, verified and authentic reviews.”

“Since day one at Devolutions, we have always put customers at the center of everything that we do,” said David Hervieux, CEO of Devolutions. “We are grateful and energized to see that this commitment is helping millions of IT pros around the world use Remote Desktop Manager, as well as our other solutions, to improve security, productivity, operational simplicity, communications, governance, and compliance.”

