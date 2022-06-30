Automated External Defibrillators Market is projected to reach USD 1.62 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.43%: Straits Research

New York, United States, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated external defibrillators are life-saving gadgets used to regulate the heartbeat. AEDs are portable medical devices designed to treat sudden cardiac arrest, a condition in which the heart stops beating unexpectedly. Cardiopulmonary resuscitation and early defibrillation effectively save lives when administered within the first few minutes following cardiac arrest. Typically, this happens when severance is caused by the heart's electrical activity, which results in a dangerously fast or irregular heartbeat. Either of these irregular heart rhythms inhibits the heart's ability to effectively pump blood and can result in cardiac arrest.

Batteries and electrode pads are necessary for the AED to detect and interpret an electrocardiogram and administer an electrical shock. The prime contributors to the growth of the automated electronic defibrillator market are the increasing prevalence of cardiac diseases, the rising geriatric population, technological advancements in the field, and the rising investment by market participants. In addition, the prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and the increase in the global geriatric population contribute to the rise in the incidence of cardiovascular diseases.

According to the Journal of Cardiovascular Development and Disease article titled 'Cardiovascular Risks Associated with Gender and Aging,' risk factors closely associated with advanced age, such as frailty, obesity, and diabetes, exacerbate the risk of cardiovascular disease. According to these studies, the risk of cardiovascular diseases increases with age. Consequently, AED usage will increase in the near future.





Growing Prevalence of Cardiac Diseases and Technological Advancements in the Field of Defibrillators Drives the Market

During the forecast period, the market for automated external defibrillators is expected to be bolstered by the rising incidence of cardiac diseases across all age groups, traumatic work conditions, a sedentary lifestyle, and the incrementing intake of tobacco alcohol, and illicit drugs. According to an article published in the International Journal of Stroke in January 2020 titled "Global epidemiology of atrial fibrillation: An escalating epidemic and public health challenge," the incidence of atrial fibrillation worldwide is 37,574 million cases (0.51 %) and has increased by 33% over the past two decades.

In addition, according to future projections, the total burden of atrial fibrillation may increase by over 60 % by 2050. This escalating prevalence of arrhythmia generates demand for automated external defibrillators, propelling the growth of the analyzed market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising incidence of cardiovascular disease-related deaths contributes to the expansion of the market. Further, the incidence of cardiovascular diseases among adults older than 80 years was noted as 89.3 % in the male population and 91.8 % in the female population. Due to the high prevalence of cardiac disease in the elderly, the market is growing. Consequently, it is anticipated that the market will expand during the forecast period.

The sophisticated healthcare infrastructure, favorable government initiatives regarding product development, and relatively high healthcare expenditures pave the way for advancing technology in healthcare , thereby boosting the scope of the automated external defibrillator market. In addition, market participants are collaborating on developing a comprehensive end-to-end method that integrates innovative hardware and advanced software to expand the pre-hospital scope of care for first responders. Thereby accelerating market growth.





Underlying Market Opportunities for Automated External Defibrillators

With the advancement in innovation and technology and the increasing demand for automated external defibrillators, market participants are continuously increasing their investment in the field, which will propel the growth of the analyzed market over the coming years. MicroPort Cardiac Rhythm Management Limited, a subsidiary of MicroPort Scientific Corporation specializing in manufacturing and commercializing implantable pacemaker and defibrillator equipment and technologies to manage cardiac rhythm disorders, entered into definitive agreements in July 2021 for its USD 150 million Series C financing. Such a rise in market participant investment is influencing market expansion.

The market leaders in automatic external fibrillation are expanding their research and innovation to create new products. According to Philips' 2020 annual report, the company spent EUR 1,759 million on research and development in 2018, EUR 1,884 million in 2019, and EUR 1,910 million in 2020. This escalating investment is propelling the market growth.





Key Highlights

The global automated external defibrillators market was valued at USD 717 million in 2021. It is estimated to reach USD 1,621 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 9.49% during the forecast period (2022–2030).

during the forecast period (2022–2030). Based on type , the global automated defibrillators market is segmented into Semi-Automated External Defibrillators and Fully Automated External Defibrillators. Semi-Automated External Defibrillator commands the largest share in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the forecast period.

, the global automated defibrillators market is segmented into Semi-Automated External Defibrillators and Fully Automated External Defibrillators. Semi-Automated External Defibrillator commands the largest share in the market and is expected to grow at a during the forecast period. Based on end-user the global automated defibrillators market is segmented into Hospitals/Clinics, Home Care, and Others. Hospitals/Clinics are the largest market shareholder and are expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.95% by 2030 .

the global automated defibrillators market is segmented into Hospitals/Clinics, Home Care, and Others. Hospitals/Clinics are the largest market shareholder and are expected to grow at a . Region-wise, the global automated defibrillators market is segmented across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America. North America acquires the largest position in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% by 2030.





Regional Insights

North America is the largest region in the market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% by 2030. The US is the biggest contributor to regional growth. The market for automated external defibrillators in the US is increasing due to the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, new products, and key market players in the region. According to statistics published in January 2019 by the American Heart Association, nearly half of all Americans have cardiovascular diseases, such as hypertension, coronary heart disease, etc., which is expected to increase the cases of cardiovascular patients in the country, driving the market growth.

Europe is expected to generate a revenue of USD 603 million at a CAGR of 9.70% by 2030. Germany and France are expected to contribute mainly to the developing European AED market. Along with the launching of new products and the extensive research and development infrastructure in Germany, the high prevalence of cardiovascular diseases in Germany is the primary factor responsible for the expansion of the market for automated external defibrillators (AEDs).

Asia-Pacific is growing swiftly, owing to Japan and China. China's increasing work intensity and lifestyle shifts are anticipated to contribute to the market's growth for automated external defibrillators (AEDs), along with the rising demand for and awareness of AEDs in the workplace. Due to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and cases of unexpected cardiac deaths in the country, the central government of China, in collaboration with the provinces, is expected to expand access to automated external defibrillators (AEDs) across the country. This effort aims to lower the mortality rate associated with cardiac arrests by using AEDs in emergencies.





Top Competitive Players in Automated External Defibrillators Market

Asahi Kasei Corporation,

Koninklijke Philips NV,

Nihon Kohden Corporation,

Schiller AG,

Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co. Ltd,

Stryker Corporation,

CU Medical System Inc.,

Mediana Co. Ltd.,

BPL Medical Technologies Pvt. Ltd.,

ViVest Medical.





Global Automated External Defibrillators Market: Segmentation

By Type

Semi-Automated External Defibrillators

Fully Automated External Defibrillators

By End-User

Hospitals/Clinics

Home Care

Other End Users

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Middle East and Africa

South America





Market News

In 2022 , Asahi Kasei Medical completed its acquisition of Bionova Scientific, LLC.

, Asahi Kasei Medical completed its acquisition of Bionova Scientific, LLC. In 2022, Asahi Kasei Microdevices Crop. and Silentium entered into a license agreement for Quiet Bubbleä Active Road Noise Cancellation.

