VINU Foundation Announces the Launch of VINU Network: Own and Earn on the Metaverse

SINGAPORE, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the second half of 2022 begins, it is no secret that the whole world is head over heels over the latest metaverse and NFT trends. Although the craze has somewhat stabilized, new blockchain projects are still emerging every day, and existing projects are rushing to integrate the recent developments into their own strategies.

That being said, it has become clear how difficult it is to survive in this environment if the only benefit these projects can provide are entertainment and cool visuals. The mass user-base is actively looking for something beyond entertainment; they want security, strong community, and reasonable monetary gains.

VINU Network has been developing a platform where users can benefit from all of the above but also see some worthwhile effects of that in the real world. Partnering up with over 740 franchise stores across Europe and Asia, VINU Network was able to devise an ecosystem where users can own and operate their own stores on its metaverse, the VINU SPACE, and conjointly own and operate the corresponding stores in real life as well, therefore reaping the benefits online and offline.

Furthermore, to decrease the barriers of entry, VINU Network offers fractional ownership opportunities where users can start off with a small capital and share ownership of the stores with other users.

These stores will be available for sale on VINU Network's own NFT marketplace, along with VINU Network's own NFT mascots, the Vinubots, which are robots dedicated to work in the stores within the VINU SPACE and can be employed to generate rewards for their owners through a staking system.

Currently, VINU Network is preparing to be listed on the global market.

More information on VINU Network is available in its whitepaper.

