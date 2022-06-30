Fruit and Vegetable Powder Market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.6% by 2032 end – Persistence Market Research

New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global fruit and vegetable powder market is anticipated to expand at a CAGR of 5.6% and reach a valuation of around US$ 73.7 Bn by the end of 2032.



Vegetable and fruit dehydration, often referred to as drying, is a technique of removing moisture from fruits and vegetables in order to preserve them for a long period of time. Food dehydration is becoming increasingly popular as a means of preserving seasonal fruits and vegetables. Due to their ease of preservation, high nutritional value, and low cost, dehydrated vegetables have become popular around the world.

Dehydrated vegetable and fruit manufacturing companies are increasingly seeking to create nutrition-rich dehydrated vegetable powders and are focusing on increasing consumer knowledge to appeal to a wider consumer base. Dehydrating vegetables for preservation has two benefits: it inhibits bacteria development by removing all moisture from the food, allowing it to stay fresh and safe for longer, and it reduces the size of the item, making storage easier.

Air-drying and vacuum-drying procedures for powder production, for example, are gaining popularity because they extend the shelf life of vegetables while preserving their nutritional value, texture, and flavor. Manufacturers' reliance on technology to improve the powder quality of dehydrated fruits and vegetables is projected to open up opportunities for growth.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The market for fruit and vegetable powder is expected to expand at CAGRs of 4.6% and 5.7% in Latin America and the Middle East & Africa, respectively, through 2032.

The market share of South Asia & Pacific and East Asia is 13.8% and 16% respectively, in 2022.

The Middle East & Africa fruit and vegetable powder market is expected to reach 1,149,714 metric tons by the end of 2032.

By distribution channel, the business to consumer segment is set to expand the fastest at 8.6% CAGR.

“Utilization of fruit and vegetable powder in the nutraceutical and foodservice sectors is expected to increase over the coming years owing to its ease of use and longer shelf life,” says a Persistence Market Research analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Manufacturers involved in the production of fruit and vegetable powder are trying to increase their market share by expanding their product offerings through research and development activities. Several companies are also focusing on expanding and strengthening their distribution capabilities.

LA Herbal has its own experienced research and development unit to expand and improve its product portfolio. The unit also allows the company to improve its products, invent new formulations, deliver several types of goods, improve its product range, and manufacture goods that adhere to international standards.

KAN Phytochemicals Pvt. Ltd. maintains a huge distribution network to ensure the on-time delivery of products to its customers. This enables the company to maintain client satisfaction by offering reliable quality products and services.

Persistence Market Research, in its new report, offers an impartial analysis of the global fruit and vegetable powder market, presenting historical data (2017-2021) and estimation statistics for the forecast period of 2022-2032.

The study offers compelling insights based on nature (organic, conventional), type (fruit powder, vegetable powder), end use (food and beverage industry, foodservice industry, nutraceuticals, cosmetics & personal care, retail/household), and distribution channel (business to business, business to consumer), across six major regions of the world.

