SVT Robotics Names Griffin Chronis as Chief Technology Officer to Drive Innovation in Next Stage of Growth

NORFOLK, Va., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SVT Robotics , whose software accelerates and simplifies the integration and deployment of robotics, today announced that Griffin Chronis has joined the executive team as Chief Technology Officer (CTO). Chronis comes to SVT from Salesforce after spending the previous decade co-founding BeyondCore, an artificial intelligence company acquired by Salesforce in 2016, integrated with Analytics Cloud, and rebranded as Einstein Discovery.



“Griffin’s experience and leadership in the technology space bring a level of innovative vision that ensures we can continue to scale our product in ways most beneficial to our customers and partners in this ever-evolving marketplace,” said A.K. Schultz, CEO of SVT Robotics. “We’re thrilled to have him leading our software and product engineering teams here at SVT.”

“I am excited and honored to join A.K. and the SVT Robotics team as Chief Technology Officer,” said Chronis. “These are amazing people, and I love the enthusiasm of the culture here. SVT has embarked on a great journey with its unique SOFTBOT Platform, and I look forward to further advancing the immense potential of this ground-breaking technology.”

Prior to his time with Salesforce, Chronis participated in video game, enterprise search, and social networking companies. He joins SVT Robotics as the company continues to receive a surge of interest and recognition for their SOFTBOT Platform. This past year, they closed a $25 million Series A funding round led by Tiger Global, with participation from Prologis Ventures. In addition to being named one of Fast Company’s 2022 World’s Most Innovative Companies, SVT was named a 2022 MHI Innovation Award finalist, and a 2021 Gartner® Cool Vendor.

Chronis lives in San Francisco with his wife, Elizabeth, and sons, Apollo, and Ares.



