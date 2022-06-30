UFP Industries ranked tenth on Forbes annual list of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UFP Industries (Nasdaq: UFPI) has been ranked tenth on Forbes annual list of America’s Best Mid-Sized Companies. To compile the 2022 list, Forbes screened more than 1,000 companies with a market value between $2 billion and $10 billion. The top 100 were selected based on earnings growth, sales growth, return on equity and total stock return for 2021 and over the last five years. The full list can be seen at: www.forbes.com/lists/best-mid-cap-companies



“Our success comes from the hard work of our employees and our commitment to innovation and serving our customers,” said CEO Matthew J. Missad. “It’s especially rewarding to see the efforts of our teammates recognized. Strong cash flow has allowed us to invest more capital into growing our business, improving efficiencies, and rewarding investors with larger dividends and higher returns.”

UFP Industries finished 2021 with record revenue of $8.64 billion, a 68 percent increase over 2020, and record EPS of $8.59, a 115 percent increase over the previous year. The company recently announced it increased its quarterly dividend payment to 25 cents per share, 67 percent higher than the quarterly dividend of 15 cents paid a year ago. The company was named to the FORTUNE 500 list of largest U.S. companies in June 2022.

UFP Industries, Inc.

UFP Industries is a holding company whose operating subsidiaries – UFP Industrial, UFP Construction and UFP Retail Solutions – manufacture, distribute and sell a wide variety of value-added products used in residential and commercial construction, packaging, and other industrial applications worldwide. Founded in 1955, the company is headquartered in Grand Rapids, Mich., with affiliates in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. For more about UFP Industries, go to www.ufpi.com.