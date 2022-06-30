2022 Annual General Meeting

Hamilton, BERMUDA

Further to the press release of June 1, 2022 giving notice that the Golar LNG Limited 2022 Annual General Meeting will be held on August 10, 2022, a copy of the Notice of Annual General Meeting and associated information including the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F can be found on our website at http://www.golarlng.com and in the attachments below.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


