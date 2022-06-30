Medical Marijuana, Inc. Subsidiary Kannaway Hosts Regional Conference in South Africa

SAN DIEGO, CA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( OTC: MJNA ) (the “Company”), the first-ever publicly traded cannabis company in the United States that launched the world’s first-ever cannabis-derived nutraceutical products, brands, and supply chain, announced today that its subsidiary Kannaway® will be hosting its South Africa Regional Conference in Cape Town this Saturday, July 2, 2022.



“Kannaway has experienced an incredible start in South Africa and our future in the country is very bright,” said Medical Marijuana, Inc. CEO Blake Schroeder. “South Africa’s CBD market is projected to be a $7 billion market by 2023 . We intend to be the driving force around awareness, education, and cannabis-based opportunity to capture a large share of the marketplace.”

This event, which will take place at the Cape Town International Convention Centre, is designed to serve as a premier networking opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn how they can get involved in South Africa’s emerging cannabis industry. It will also feature many seasoned hemp industry professionals including Founder Dr. Stuart Titus, CEO Blake Schroeder, Kannaway South Africa Country Manager, Dudu Mathole, and Kannaway's first South African International Director, Adriaan Pieterse. The event will provide information about CBD and its benefits, Kannaway’s line of products in South Africa, and entrepreneurial opportunity within the company.

“It has been an amazing experience working with Kannaway and I look forward to speaking with current and potential entrepreneurs at the event about how I’ve found success with the company and how they can too,” said Adriaan Pieterse. “Kannaway is leading the CBD market in South Africa and it is an honor to help drive its mission to improve the wellness of people around the world.”

About Medical Marijuana, Inc.

We are a company of firsts® . Medical Marijuana, Inc. ( MJNA ) is a cannabis company with three distinct business units in the non-psychoactive cannabinoid space: a global portfolio of cannabinoid-based nutraceutical brands led by Kannaway® and HempMeds® ; a pioneer in sourcing the highest-quality legal non-psychoactive cannabis products derived from industrial hemp; and a cannabinoid-based clinical research and botanical drug development sector led by its pharmaceutical investment companies and partners including AXIM® Biotechnologies, Inc . and Neuropathix . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was named a top CBD producer by CNBC . Medical Marijuana, Inc. was also the first company to receive historic import permits for CBD products from the governments of Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, and Paraguay and is a leader in the development of international markets. The company's flagship product Real Scientific Hemp Oil has been used in several successful clinical studies throughout Mexico and Brazil to understand its safety and efficacy.

Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s headquarters is in San Diego, California, and additional information is available at OTCMarkets.com or by visiting www.medicalmarijuanainc.com . To see Medical Marijuana, Inc.'s corporate video, click here .

FORWARD-LOOKING DISCLAIMER

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material contains statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Medical Marijuana, Inc. to be materially different from the statements made herein.

FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

LEGAL DISCLOSURE

Medical Marijuana, Inc. does not sell or distribute any products that are in violation of the United States Controlled Substances Act.

