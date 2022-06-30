New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator approaches to digital sub-brands in the Middle East and North Africa: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289528/?utm_source=GNW

This report provides case studies of such digital sub-brands as well as recommendations for older brands and for operators that are aspiring to launch their own digital sub-brands to capture subscriber acquisition opportunities.





Questions answered in this report





Which market segments do the selected sub-brands serve?

How do operators launch and promote their sub-brands?

Which features characterise the sub-brands’ offerings?

How do sub-brand operators differentiate their propositions from the competition?

To what extent have sub-brands had an impact on their parent operators’ performance metrics?

Case studies in this report





ANA, Ooredoo (Kuwait)

New Shababiah, Ooredoo (Oman)

Yooz, Ooredoo (Algeria)

Yooz, Ooredoo (Iraq)

Yoxo, Orange (Morocco)

oodi, Zain (Iraq)

Yaqoot, Zain (Saudi Arabia)



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289528/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________