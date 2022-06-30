New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Operator approaches to digital sub-brands in the Middle East and North Africa: case studies and analysis" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289528/?utm_source=GNW
This report provides case studies of such digital sub-brands as well as recommendations for older brands and for operators that are aspiring to launch their own digital sub-brands to capture subscriber acquisition opportunities.
Questions answered in this report
- Which market segments do the selected sub-brands serve?
- How do operators launch and promote their sub-brands?
- Which features characterise the sub-brands’ offerings?
- How do sub-brand operators differentiate their propositions from the competition?
- To what extent have sub-brands had an impact on their parent operators’ performance metrics?
Case studies in this report
- ANA, Ooredoo (Kuwait)
- New Shababiah, Ooredoo (Oman)
- Yooz, Ooredoo (Algeria)
- Yooz, Ooredoo (Iraq)
- Yoxo, Orange (Morocco)
- oodi, Zain (Iraq)
- Yaqoot, Zain (Saudi Arabia)
