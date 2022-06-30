Growing Prevalence of Chronic and Undiagnosed Diseases Will Propel the Computer Aided Drug Discovery Market to Reach USD 7,232 Million By 2030 Report By Acumen Research and Consulting

Acumen Research and Consulting recently published report titled “Aided Drug Discovery Market Size, Share, Analysis Report and Region Forecast, 2022 - 2030”



LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Size was valued at USD 2,845 Million in 2021 and is predicted to be worth USD 7,232 Million by 2030, with a CAGR of 11.3% from 2022 to 2030.

In recent years, the drug development technology business has seen exceptional improvements and tremendous development. Over the last decade, organizations in the pharmaceutical and biotech sectors have primarily concentrated on research and innovation activities to gain a competitive advantage due to growing competition. Furthermore, the economic environment, in conjunction with rapid technological advancements such as computerized and programming-based technology, has accelerated both externally and internally developments in the pharmaceutical industries, resulting in significant traction for the drug discovery and development market. External inventions can take numerous forms and occur in a number of locations, including research organizations, institution labs, contract research organizations, and venture-capital-backed businesses.

Report Coverage:

Market Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Market Size 2021 USD 2,845 Million Market Forecast 2030 USD 7,232 Million CAGR During 2022 - 2030 11.3% Analysis Period 2018 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Data 2022 - 2030 Segments Covered By Type, By Therapeutic Area, By End-User, And By Geography

Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled Schrödinger, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Bayer AG, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bioduro-Sundia, AstraZeneca plc, BOC Sciences, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Open Eye Scientific Software Inc. Report Coverage

Market Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Competitive Analysis, Player Profiling, Regulation Analysis Customization Scope 10 hrs of free customization and expert consultation

Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Overview

The drug research and development process is complex, expensive, and time-consuming. It has accelerated as computational processes and methodologies have advanced. Due to its applicability in many stages of drug discovery and development via various improved qualities, computer aided drug design (CADD), also known as in silico screening, has become a powerful technology in recent years. Computational approaches have been developed as the most appropriate tools for evaluating and leading investigations in order to accelerate the drug development process for a given condition. In computer-aided drug design, computational approaches are used to locate, synthesize, and research medications and other physiologically active substances. CADD is divided into three categories: structure-based drug design, sequence-based approaches, and ligand-based drug design.

With the deadly spread of the emerging coronavirus, there was an increased urge for medication or vaccination. Because of rising death rates all around the world, time was running out to contribute to the development of a cure. However, as CADD advances, scientists and researchers may be able to quickly produce vaccinations to curb the spread of this dangerous disease. In addition, computer-assisted drug design has sped and decreased the cost of medical research and development, improving the efficiency and production of new treatments dramatically. As a result of the pandemic, CADD technology has become more popular than ever.

Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Growth Aspects

Increased incidence of chronic and undiagnosed conditions is projected to increase the need for rapid drug discovery, boosting the computer-aided drug discovery market size in the projected timeframe. Computer-aided drug discovery (CADD) is a cutting-edge computerized technique for assessing and implementing potential therapeutic leads. Another factor contributing to the growth of this market is the use of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) in drug development for drug screening, functioning, polypharmacology, and exploring the 3D structure of the molecule. Besides that, new technology has opened up major opportunity for the market and combine advanced technologies with computer-aided drug research.

Furthermore, there is a growing desire for faster drug discovery research for diseases like diabetes and cancer, which would push the economics for computer-aided drug discovery. Important companies in the computer-aided drug discovery industry are utilizing remarkable strategies such as new innovations and strategic alliances to expand globally.

Developments in Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Will Open Up Massive Investment Potential in the Market

The global computer aided drug discovery economy is increasingly expanding as a result of the increasing convergence of varied technologies that accelerate research efforts while also given that exact results in a shorter time period. computer aided drug discovery technology is supplemented by some of the most recent technological technologies, including artificial intelligence and deep learning, further drives examine programs in biotechnology and medicine firms.

Market Segmentation

The global computer-aided drug discovery market has been segmented by Acumen Research and Consulting based on therapeutic area, type, and end-user. Based on the therapeutic area, the market is separated into oncology, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, neurology, respiratory disease, and others. Based on the type, the market is divided into structure-based drug design, sequence-based approaches, and lig and-based drug design. Based on the end-user, the market is categorized into pharmaceutical companies, research laboratories, and biotechnology companies.

Global Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa are the regional classification of the global computer-aided drug discovery market. North America dominated the global computer-aided drug discovery market in 2021, and this trend is expected to continue for the foreseeable future. The market in the region is developing as a result of a higher emphasis on discovering medications for the treatment of the pandemic, which has resulted in drug development for enterprises equipped with deep learning and artificial intelligence technologies. Furthermore, an increase in R&D spending by large biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, as well as their emphasis on streamlining internal expenses, which contributes to drug discovery and development, boosts the industry. In addition, chronic disease prevalence is skyrocketing all across the world. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), six out of every ten individuals in the United States have a chronic condition, with four out of ten having two or more. As a result, the increased prevalence of chronic illnesses drives adoption and propels the regional market.

Computer-Aided Drug Discovery Market Players

Some of the prominent computer-aided drug discovery market companies are Schrödinger, Inc., Charles River Laboratories, Bayer AG, Albany Molecular Research Inc., Aris Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bioduro-Sundia, AstraZeneca plc, BOC Sciences, Aragen Life Sciences Pvt. Ltd., and Open Eye Scientific Software Inc.

About Acumen Research and Consulting:

Acumen Research and Consulting is a global provider of market intelligence and consulting services to information technology, investment, telecommunication, manufacturing, and consumer technology markets. ARC helps investment communities, IT professionals, and business executives to make fact-based decisions on technology purchases and develop firm growth strategies to sustain market competition. With the team size of 100+ Analysts and collective industry experience of more than 200 years, Acumen Research and Consulting assures to deliver a combination of industry knowledge along with global and country level expertise.

