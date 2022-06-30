Three Floyds Drops a Mid-Summer Thirst Trap - a Series of Premium Bottled Cocktails

MUNSTER, Ind., June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Three Floyds Distilling is debuting three premium bottled cocktails this Summer­ - inviting consumers to level up their at-home drinks game. Sanctus, Barnabus and Brutta are crafted with the highest quality and rare ingredients with a base of super-premium spirits from Three Floyds' highly award-winning lineup.

Sanctus, a whiskey peach smash, is made with Three Floyds' Divine Rite White Whiskey. Notes of nectarine, ginger and cucumber bitters balance out the bold peach candy flavors in this cocktail.

Named in honor of Three Floyds Brewing's late Barnaby Struve, Barnabus combines Blanq Reavers Rum, vodka and lime to create a better-than-basic (and hot pink!) daiquiri.

The final cocktail in the lineup is Brutta, a 'not normal' negroni. The distillery combined their Oude Boatface London Dry Gin with house-made aperitivo and sweet vermouth to create the herbaceous and boozy classic cocktail.

"Our goal was simple - create delicious cocktails that hold up with zero fuss to enjoy at home," Vice President and Head Distiller Abby Titcomb said. "We want people to enjoy our spirits whenever and however they like - our bottled cocktails let them do just that."

The premium glass bottles are adorned with custom artwork by Jesse Draxler. Each 375ml bottle pours 2-3 cocktails at 19.5% alcohol by volume. Suggested serve is chilled, over premium ice and topped with a favorite garnish.

Sanctus, Barnabus, and Brutta are now available at a suggested retail price of $14.99 in all Three Floyds Distilling markets - including Indiana, Illinois, Wisconsin, and Minnesota. Retailers can be located through the Distillery's spirit finder. Follow along on Instagram at @notnormalneverboring.

About Three Floyds Distilling

After spending over two decades brewing full-flavored and "Not Normal" craft beer, the team at Three Floyds began envisioning a new, higher-proof project. Three Floyds Distilling began producing whiskey in 2017 with head distiller Abby Titcomb leading the charge.

Using both traditional and innovative distilling techniques, Abby and her team created a line of super-premium spirits derived from the finest and rare ingredients. Today's full lineup includes award-winning whiskeys, gins, aquavits and rum - as well as newly created premium bottled cocktails. The distillery stays true to Three Floyds' "Not Normal" code - unwavering and without compromise.

Since their official launch in 2019, Three Floyds Distilling has accumulated over 65 accolades, including Indiana Distillery of the Year at the New York World Wine and Spirits Competition, Best in Class at the American Craft Spirit Awards, and six triple gold medals at MicroLiquors Spirit Awards.

For information about Three Floyds Distilling's line of spirits and their availability, visit 3floydsdistilling.com.

Contact:

Taylor Peterson

Director of Events + Communications, Three Floyds Distilling Company

taylor@3floyds.com , (815) 814-1875

Related Images











Image 1: Three Floyds Premium Cocktails





Barnabus Daiquiri, Sanctus Whiskey Peach Smash, Brutta Negroni

















Image 2: Three Floyds Distilling's Barnabus Daiquiri





Head Distiller, Abby Titcomb, invites you to level up your at-home drinks game.









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment