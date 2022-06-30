Former Red Robin CEO Denny Marie Post Named Co-President of Nextbite

DENVER, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nextbite , a leader in virtual restaurant solutions, today announced that Denny Marie Post, restaurant industry leader and former CEO of Red Robin, has joined the company as co-president after serving as an advisor since September 2021. In her new role, Denny will oversee marketing, operations and culinary innovation for the company’s growing portfolio of delivery-only menus and provide a strategic focus on its restaurant fulfillment partners. Denny will serve as co-President along with current President Paul Allen.



“We have sharpened our focus to make it easy for multi-unit restaurants to be successful with virtual brand offerings and Denny is the ideal executive to lead us in this next phase of growth,” said Alex Canter, CEO and co-founder of Nextbite. “Her depth of restaurant leadership experience, innovation track record and vision for the future is already proving to be invaluable as we ramp up our business.”

Denny previously served as President and CEO at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers & Brews, a 500+ unit chain of casual dining restaurants, and was the interim CEO of the Women’s Foodservice Forum, an organization dedicated to advancing women leaders in the food industry. She currently serves on multiple corporate boards.

Over her career in the restaurant industry, she led innovation initiatives to develop and market best-selling products for multi-unit restaurants including Pike Place Roast at Starbucks, Red’s Tavern Double and Finest Lines at Red Robin, Popcorn Chicken at KFC, and Chicken Fries at Burger King.

“Working as an advisor for Nextbite gave me a front row seat to an amazing company with a tremendous opportunity to re-imagine the restaurant industry,” said Post. “I look forward to joining the team as co-president, helping to lead its next phase of growth.”

About Nextbite

Nextbite is helping drive and shape the new digital era for the restaurant industry. A leader and innovator in virtual restaurant solutions, the company is focused on helping restaurant partners successfully enter the virtual restaurant space with its delivery-only menus , to increase margins and revenue. Originally founded as Ordermark in 2017, Nextbite matches in-demand brands with under-utilized kitchens via technology, data and services. Headquartered in Denver and Los Angeles, Nextbite has raised more than $150M in funding, with its most recent round led by SoftBank. Learn more at nextbite.io , and follow on Facebook , Instagram , LinkedIn and Twitter .

Media Contact:

Lisa Hendrickson

LCH Communications for Nextbite

516-643-1642

lisa@lchcommunications.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a62417b2-c7bc-46de-a837-789b84422832