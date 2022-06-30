Shaw Business Launches Fibre+ Gig 2.0 – Offering Faster Internet Speeds and Increased Bandwidth From Western Canada’s Gig Leader

CALGARY, Alberta, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shaw Business today announced the launch of Fibre+ Gig 2.0, a two gigabit-per-second (Gbps) internet tier that gives businesses of all sizes across Western Canada access to the speed and bandwidth they need to connect their data-heavy applications and cloud services that power their day-to-day operations.



“Businesses are more connected today than ever before, and with more technology powering their front and backend operations, they need access to fast and reliable internet services that can keep pace with their needs,” said Katherine Emberly, President, Business, Shaw Communications. "Shaw Business’ Gig 2.0 is a game-changer — businesses of any size can now have access to speeds and capacity they need to handle today’s demands while preparing for technology of the future.”

Shaw Business’ Fibre+ Gig 2.0 internet service is available in over 97 per cent of the Western market in urban and smaller business centres.

As Western Canada’s leader in gigabit speed deployment, Shaw Business’ Fibre+ Gig 2.0 makes it possible to operate many data-heavy applications and devices simultaneously, without compromising the network capabilities that businesses require to operate effectively.

Gig 2.0 is ideal for businesses working through multiple locations who utilize multiple connected technology services simultaneously, from in-store WiFi and point-of-sale systems to video conferencing tools, multiple connected workstations and cloud services.

Shaw’s new internet speed tier is a premium product with unlimited data, available today to new Business Internet customers for $195 per month, and new SmartWiFi customers for $205 per month, both on a 3-year term.

More information on Shaw Business products and services, including pricing details and availability, can be found at business.shaw.ca.

Shaw is Western Canada's leader in Gig speed internet, with ultrafast gigabit download speeds of up to 2.0 Gbps available to over a million more homes than TELUS. The launch of the Shaw Business’ Fibre+ Gig 2.0 comes just after Shaw was verified by Ookla® Speedtest Intelligence® as Western Canada’s fastest fixed broadband provider1.

About Shaw

Shaw Communications Inc. is a leading Canadian connectivity company. The Wireline division consists of Consumer and Business services. Consumer serves residential customers with broadband Internet, Shaw Go WiFi, video and digital phone. Business provides business customers with Internet, data, WiFi, digital phone and video services. The Wireless division provides wireless voice and LTE data services through an expanding and improving mobile wireless network infrastructure.

Shaw is traded on the Toronto and New York stock exchanges and is included in the S&P/TSX 60 Index (Symbol: TSX - SJR.B, SJR.PR.A, SJR.PR.B, NYSE – SJR, and TSXV – SJR.A). For more information, please visit www.shaw.ca

____________________

1 Based on analysis by Ookla® of Speedtest Intelligence® data for Western Canada, Q1 2022. More information about the Global Market Index can be found at speedtest.net/global-index/canada?fixed#market-analysis