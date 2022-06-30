Annual General Meeting 2022

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 525

June 30, 2022





PROCEEDINGS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING ON JUNE 30, 2022

The Annual General Meeting of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S took place on June 30, 2022, at Selandia Park 1, 4100 Ringsted.

The intention with this company announcement is to communicate the adoptions and approvals made at the Annual General Meeting. The actual minutes for the Annual General Meeting will be announced on July 14, 2022, at the latest.

The Board of Directors appointed Michael Vilhelm Nielsen, attorney-at-law, as Chairman of the meeting.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors accounted for the Company's activities in the past year and the shareholders took note of the presentation. The audited annual report for 2021/22 was submitted and adopted by the General Meeting.

The Annual General Meeting approved decharge to the Board of Directors and the Executive Management.

Regarding appropriation of profits or covering losses appearing from the annual report, the General Meeting approved, in accordance with the adopted annual report and the Board of Directors’ proposal, that the result of the financial year 2021/2022 are transferred to the next financial year and that no dividend is paid out.

The remuneration report for 2021/2022 was presented to and approved by the General Meeting.

The company’s current financial year from 1 April - 31 March to 1 January - 31 December will be changed with effect from the current financial period. Hence, the financial year 2022/23 will be 9 months from 1 April 2022 to 31 December 2022. In 2023 and onwards the fiscal year will be 1 January - 31 December.

The annual Board of Directors fee will be as follows from July 1, 2022; chairman 300.000,- DKK, Vice-Chairman 150.000,- DKK and Members 100.000,- DKK.

The company has established the following committees: Audit committee, Remuneration committee and Product committee. Each member of the committees will be remunerated 25.000,- DKK annually.

The geographical location of the general meetings was changed from “Ringsted or Nyborg” to “Ringsted or Region Hovedstaden” (greater Copenhagen).

Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, Max Rid, Rolf Pfiffner and Randi Toftlund Pedersen were re-elected as members of the Board of Directors. Hereafter, the Board of Directors consists of Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, Max Rid, Rolf Pfiffner, Randi Toftlund Pedersen, Søren Andersen* and Thomas Haase*.

* Previously elected by the employees.

According to proposal from the Board of Directors, KMPG P/S was re-elected auditors of the Company.

The minutes of the Annual General Meeting will be made available at www.glunz-jensen.com as soon as possible.

Following the Annual General Meeting, the Board of Directors met at the first meeting of the Board of Directors and Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen was elected Chairman of the Board of Directors and Randi Toftlund Pedersen was elected Vice-chairman of the Board of Directors.

For further information:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405

Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +454043130