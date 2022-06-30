Eagle Eye Networks Secures Ronald McDonald House in Austin, Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eagle Eye Networks, the global leader in cloud video surveillance and artificial intelligence (AI), today announced the Ronald McDonald House in Austin upgraded its traditional on-premises video surveillance system to an Eagle Eye cloud video surveillance system, resulting in operational efficiencies, cost savings, improved security and peace of mind for families.

The Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Texas (RMHC CTX) provides comfortable lodging and services for families with a critically ill or injured child.

Eagle Eye Networks transformed the on-premises NVR and 32 security cameras into a cloud-based video surveillance system. Eagle Eye’s open platform allows the existing security cameras to be reused in the Eagle Eye Cloud VMS (video management system). All video is now stored in the cloud, bringing substantial cost savings to the organization, which heavily relies on community support and donations.

“This project is an ideal example of how Eagle Eye cloud video surveillance can help vital community organizations, such as the Ronald McDonald House in Austin, reduce expenses and run their facilities more efficiently,” said Dean Drako, CEO and founder of Eagle Eye Networks. “More importantly, the Eagle Eye cloud video surveillance system provides security for families.”

Read more and watch a video about the Ronald McDonald House project here.

The system offers centralized management of cameras and user permissions, secure video retention in the cloud, and remote access to security cameras.

“It’s robust and user friendly; it’s so easy to dictate user privileges and to monitor the system,” said Derrick Lesnau, Chief Operating Officer for RMHC CTX. Reliable mobile access to video has helped Lesnau improve operational efficiency. “The ability to access video from my phone means I can quickly solve a security problem from across town. This is not something I could do before.”

Lesnau praises the flexibility of the system and is currently scaling the system, to include a camera with Eagle Eye LPR (license plate recognition), which will help streamline guest access, increase security in parking areas, and provide Lesnau with occupancy and traffic data that he can use to further optimize operations.

Lesnau said the Eagle Eye Networks system is also helping the organization fulfill its mission of keeping families together when they have a critically ill or injured child.

“When you have a first-time mom with a baby in NICU staying at the house, and the dad has to go back to work, our Eagle Eye system allows us to give the dad confidence and peace of mind that his family is safe and secure,” he said. “There’s nothing more important than that.”

Attachment