New York, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "rise of platform services: application vendors need a new strategy" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289003/?utm_source=GNW

These vendors should therefore quickly decide which role they want to play in the platform services era before platform service usage matures too much.





Key questions answered in this report





What are platform services and why they are important to CSPs?

How can vendors benefit from platform services?

What new roles can vendors adopt to address CSPs’ demand for platform services?

How can vendors best position themselves in these new roles?



Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06289003/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________