Africa B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2022

Most of this growth comes from the rising Internet penetration across all countries in Africa, bringing a higher adoption of online shopping practices by Africa’s emerging consumers.



South Africa and Nigeria display a higher card adoption than Egypt, Kenya and Morocco



Africa’s largest B2C E-Commerce markets include South Africa and Nigeria, having the highest E-Commerce sales values in comparison to Egypt, Kenya and Morocco. In both countries, the majority of payments were conducted with cards, compared to a bigger share of the total payments stemming from cash-based payments in Egypt, Morocco and Kenya. In terms of local competition, one of the leading companies in these markets includes Nigeria-based Jumia. Jumia and other regional players face strong competition from cross-border online shopping platforms such as AliExpress and Amazon, which are gaining popularity among digital consumers in Africa.



