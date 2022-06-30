Betterview Announces Partnership with OneShield

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Betterview, an InsurTech provider of actionable property intelligence to property and casualty (P&C) insurance companies, is pleased to announce a new partnership with leading core system provider, OneShield Software (OneShield).



Under the provisions of this new partnership, critical property intelligence and risk management solutions from the Betterview Platform will now be available to insurer clients within the user interface (UI) for the OneShield suite of products, including solutions for policy, billing, and claims. Integrating predictive analytics, such as data provided by the 100-point Roof Spotlight Index, the new Defensible Space feature, and the Wildfire Risk Insights tool, which are part of the Betterview Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform, into OneShield’s solutions will increase insurer underwriting accuracy and improve expense ratios substantially.

“Partnering with OneShield will help underwriters access the best available property intelligence solutions in a single location,” said Armin Monajemi, vice president of strategic partnerships at Betterview. “Our products help underwriters make decisions quickly and confidently to predict and prevent losses. Linking these insights with OneShield’s platform will further simplify workflows and save valuable time and resources for underwriters.”

“One thing that really appealed to us about Betterview were the partnerships and integrations that are fundamental to the platform, particularly with our core system partner, OneShield,” said Shawn Kain, SVP and CUO for Utica First. “Instead of having to jump back and forth between different screens and applications, our underwriters can access all the relevant property data in a single location. This dramatically boosts their efficiency, allowing them to write and renew policies quickly without sacrificing quality. Betterview has become a real ‘one-stop-shop’ for our underwriters.”

Betterview leverages a combination of aerial imagery, computer vision, and third-party data to help P&C insurers streamline underwriting and inspections efficiency, predict and prevent losses, and build a better customer experience. The Betterview Platform utilizes a combination of cutting-edge technology, including proprietary machine learning (ML) algorithms, and a wide selection of public, private, and commercial property data to help P&C insurers get a holistic view of real property risk.

“Our goal at OneShield is to simplify and automate end-to-end processes for insurers,” said Kim Cook, VP of alliances for OneShield. “Establishing a partnership with Betterview enables our customers – such as Utica First – to better identify and manage risk at every stage of the policy lifecycle boosting their operational efficiencies, saving valuable time and resources, while ultimately providing a positive experience for their customers.”

About Betterview

Betterview is the Property Intelligence & Risk Management Platform that leading P&C insurance companies depend on to identify and mitigate risk, improve operational and inspection efficiency, and build a more transparent customer experience throughout the policy lifecycle. By empowering insurers to automate pricing, underwriting, and renewal while focusing strategic action on critical properties, Betterview is transforming the insurance industry from Repair and Replace to Predict and Prevent. For more information, please visit www.betterview.com .

About OneShield Software (OneShield)

OneShield Software (OneShield) provides core software solutions for P&C insurers and MGAs of all sizes. Deployed in the cloud, OneShield's portfolio of standalone, subscription, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) products includes enterprise-class policy management, billing, claims, rating, product configuration, business intelligence, and smart analytics. OneShield automates and simplifies the complexities of core systems with targeted solutions, seamless upgrades, collaborative implementations, and lower total cost of ownership. With corporate headquarters in Marlborough, MA, and offices in India, OneShield has 80+ products in production across P&C and specialty insurance markets. For more information, please visit www.oneshield.com.

