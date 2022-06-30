CNH Industrial wins Sustainability category at 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Awards

London, June 30, 2022



CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) received a 2022 Manufacturing Leadership Award for outstanding achievement in the Sustainability Leadership category, which honors manufacturers that are shaping the future of the sector through digital transformation. This is the third consecutive year that the Company has earned recognition from the Manufacturing Leadership Council, which is a division of the National Association of Manufacturers.

CNH Industrial’s award-winning project, Smart Pretreatment for the Paint Shop, was executed by the manufacturing team at the Case IH and STEYR agricultural production plant in St. Valentin, Austria. The project enhanced operator safety while at the same time ensuring optimum paint quality and the sustainable use of additives.

Painting is one of the core steps in the manufacturing process and the correct dosing of additives, such as washing detergents and pH reducers, in the pretreatment stage is the key to ideal paint quality and adhesion. By using data collected from four smart dosing stations and six sensors, the correct quantity of additives is automatically injected without human intervention. This guarantees absolute safety for employees, a high-quality paint finish and significantly reduced additive usage.

This latest award further validates CNH Industrial’s continued excellence in manufacturing, with the team’s paint shop solution helping to achieve the company vision of Sustainably advancing the noble work of global agricultural and construction workers.

CNH Industrial (NYSE: CNHI / MI: CNHI) is a world-class equipment and services company. Driven by its purpose of Breaking New Ground, which centers on Innovation, Sustainability and Productivity, the Company provides the strategic direction, R&D capabilities, and investments that enable the success of its global and regional Brands. Globally, Case IH and New Holland Agriculture supply 360° agriculture applications from machines to implements and the digital technologies that enhance them; and CASE and New Holland Construction Equipment deliver a full lineup of construction products that make the industry more productive. The Company’s regionally focused Brands include: STEYR, for agricultural tractors; Raven, a leader in digital agriculture, precision technology and the development of autonomous systems; Flexi-Coil, specializing in tillage and seeding systems; Miller, manufacturing application equipment; Kongskilde, providing tillage, seeding and hay & forage implements; and Eurocomach, producing a wide range of mini and midi excavators for the construction sector, including electric solutions. Across a history spanning over two centuries, CNH Industrial has always been a pioneer in its sectors and continues to passionately innovate and drive customer efficiency and success. As a truly global company, CNH Industrial’s 37,000+ employees form part of a diverse and inclusive workplace, focused on empowering customers to grow, and build, a better world.

For more information and the latest financial and sustainability reports visit: cnhindustrial.com

For news from CNH Industrial and its Brands visit: media.cnhindustrial.com

About the Manufacturing Leadership Council

Founded in 2008 and now a division of the National Association of Manufacturers, the Manufacturing Leadership Council’s mission is to help manufacturing companies transition to the digital model of manufacturing by focusing on the technological, organizational, and leadership dimensions of change. With more than 3,300 senior-level members from many of the world’s leading manufacturing companies, the MLC focuses on the intersection of advanced digital technologies, growth and improvement opportunities in operations, and changes to leadership and organizational structures as manufacturing enterprises pursue their journey to Manufacturing 4.0.

www.manufacturingleadershipcouncil.com

About the National Association of Manufacturers

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) is the largest manufacturing association in the United States, representing small and large manufacturers in every industrial sector and in all 50 states. Manufacturing employs more than 12 million men and women, contributes $2.25 trillion to the U.S. economy annually, has the largest economic impact of any major sector and accounts for more than three-quarters of all private-sector research and development in the nation. The NAM is the powerful voice of the manufacturing community and the leading advocate for a policy agenda that helps manufacturers compete in the global economy and create jobs across the United States.

The NAM’s world-class staff of policy experts provide unmatched access and information on the key issues affecting your business and bottom line. We are on the front lines of a wide range of policy battles, from immigration reform and labor relations, to energy and the environment, to trade policy and taxes. At every turn, we are working on behalf of manufacturers in America to advance policies that help manufacturers do what they do best: create economic strength and jobs. www.nam.org

Media contacts:

Rebecca Fabian Anna Angelini North America United Kingdom Tel. +1 312 515 2249 Tel. +44 (0)7725 826 007

mediarelations@cnhind.com

Attachments