Fiscal Calendar 2022-24

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 526

June 30, 2022





FISCAL CALENDAR

The Annual General Meeting of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S on June 30, 2022 has approved the change of fiscal year from April 1 – March 31 to January 1 – December 31. Glunz & Jensen therefor announces the following updated fiscal calendar.

Tuesday, November 22, 2022

Half year reporting April 1, 2022 – September 30, 2022

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

Annual reporting 2022

Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Annual general meeting 2023

Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Half year reporting January 1, 2023 – June 30, 2023

Tuesday, March 19, 2024

Annual reporting 2023

Wednesday, April 10, 2024

Annual general meeting 2024

For further information:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405

Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +454043130