Latin America B2C E-Commerce and Payment Market 2022

The largest economies of the region include Brazil, Mexico, and Argentina and these three economies are projected to experience profound changes regarding their online sales growth rate in 2022, as reported in the report. The spread of the COVID-19 pandemic sped up the adoption of online shopping habits and with this increase many countries within the region are forecast to have notable increases in CAGR from 2020 to 2025.



Argentina-based MercadoLibre leads online sales in the region



MercadoLibre, an online marketplace headquartered in Argentina, dominates the B2C E-Commerce market In the Latin American region by being the top seller in several countries, including Argentina, Mexico, and Chile. MercadoLibre has such significant presence that it was estimated to account for more than two thirds of Argentina’s E-Commerce market in 2021. Furthermore, MercadoLibre continues to receive many visits on its websites and maintains its position as one of the leading online merchants in Latin America.



