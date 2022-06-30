Helping build resilience together: Canadian Red Cross and Walmart Canada launch annual campaign to support emergency relief

English French

OTTAWA, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Canadian Red Cross announced today the launch of the 19th annual giving campaign with Walmart Canada for disaster relief and preparedness. For the month of July, Walmart customers will be invited to donate to Red Cross at the checkout in stores and on Walmart.ca. In addition to the funds donated, Walmart Canada will also contribute an additional $1 million to help communities in need.



The support from Walmart, their associates, and customers, is vital to the Red Cross as more frequent and complex emergencies arise, and community support is required both during and after emergencies and disasters.

Walmart Canada supports the commitment of the Red Cross in building resilience in communities across Canada, as well as internationally. In addition to the funds contributed during the annual campaign, Walmart Canada has also provided support for other Red Cross initiatives, such as:

The Ukraine Humanitarian Crisis Appeal, with a donation of $270,000 including an employee giving match.

The Friendly Calls Program, with a donation of $250,000. The program addresses loneliness and isolation through regular phone calls and helping to connect people to their local community.

By providing delivery trucks for the Toronto Mobile Food Bank where Red Cross personnel delivers packaged food hampers to clients who are unable to access traditional food banks.



“The continued support of Walmart Canada helps the Canadian Red respond to emergencies and disasters across the country, while maintaining a focus on helping communities to strengthen their resilience,” said Jean-Philippe Tizi, Chief Emergency Officer, Canadian Red Cross. “We are very grateful for this ongoing support, and we thank Walmart, along with its employees and everyone who contributes to this annual campaign. Your contributions make a difference to those in urgent need."

“The Red Cross is vitally important in helping build strong communities during their greatest times of need. And we’re proud to support them and the incredible work they do as part of our journey to become a regenerative company,” said Rob Nicol, Vice President Communications and Corporate Affairs. “Along with our associates across the country, we’re gearing up for another successful campaign so we encourage everyone to give generously.”

Walmart Canada is the largest corporate partner of the Canadian Red Cross. Over the past 18 years of the annual campaign, Walmart Canada, along with its associates and customers have helped raise more than $60 million for the Red Cross.

About the Canadian Red Cross

Here in Canada and overseas, the Red Cross stands ready to help people before, during and after a disaster. As a member of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement – which is made up of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies, the International Committee of the Red Cross and 192 national Red Cross and Red Crescent societies – the Canadian Red Cross is dedicated to helping people and communities in Canada and around the world in times of need and supporting them in strengthening their resilience.

About Walmart Canada

Walmart Canada operates a chain of more than 400 stores nationwide serving 1.5 million customers each day. Walmart Canada's flagship online store, Walmart.ca is visited by 1.5 million customers daily. With more than 100,000 associates, Walmart Canada is one of Canada's largest employers and is ranked one of the country's top 10 most influential brands. Walmart Canada was recently recognized as a LinkedIn Top Company of 2021 and was also named one of Canada’s most popular brands (based on Google searches). Walmart Canada's extensive philanthropy program is focused on supporting Canadian families in need, and since 1994 Walmart Canada has raised and donated more than $500 million to Canadian charities. Additional information can be found at walmartcanada.ca and on Walmart Canada's social media pages -– Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

