English Swedish

Press release

June 30, 2022

Gothenburg, Sweden

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) announces a change in number of shares and votes

The number of shares and votes in Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) have changed as a result of the decision taken by the annual general meeting to resolve on a share split (5:1) which has during this month been executed and registered at the Swedish Companies Registration Office.

As of June 30, 2022, the total number of registered and outstanding shares in Hexatronic amounts to 203,476,650, whereof 199,826,650 are ordinary shares, together carrying in total 199,826,650 votes, and 3,650,000 are shares of series C, together carrying in total 365,000 votes. The share capital amounts to SEK 2,034,766.50 and each share has a new quota value of SEK 0.01. The company holds all shares of series C.

Gothenburg, June 30, 2022

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

Pernilla Lindén, CFO Hexatronic Group, +46 708 77 58 32

This is information that Hexatronic Group AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the Financial Instrument Trading Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 17:30 CEST on 30 June 2022.

This is a translation of the Swedish version of the press release. When in doubt, the Swedish wording prevails.

Attachment