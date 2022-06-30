Freidin Brown, P.A. & SAVE Announce Fourth Annual Social Justice Scholarships

Miami, FL, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the fourth consecutive year, Miami-based law firm Freidin Brown, P.A. is teaming up with SAVE to award $25,000 in scholarships to five LGBTQ and allied students who demonstrate academic excellence and strive to lead in a field of social justice. Applicants for the 2022 scholarships must have completed at least two years of college or be enrolled in or accepted to a graduate program with a focus in social work, community policy, law, education, or any other field related to addressing social justice issues. Applications are being accepted through August 30, 2022. The five recipients will be announced on September 10, 2022, at SAVE’s annual Champions of Equality gala.

Since 2019, the Freidin Brown, P.A. & SAVE Social Justice Scholarships have provided over $75,000 in financial support to LGBTQ and allied students passionate about addressing social justice challenges that face their communities and finding a way to implement change. Alumni of this scholarship program has achieved impressive accomplishments after receiving their financial award and we feel confident that this year’s applicants will illustrate that same drive to make South Florida an even more inclusive and accepting community. Previous recipients of the Freidin Brown, P.A. & SAVE Social Justice Scholarships consist of a diverse group of individuals who share a common goal of implementing change and being a voice to the voiceless.

“This year we will have awarded over $100,000 to deserving LGBTQ and allied students with a proven track record of leadership in a field of social justice,” said Jonathan Freidin, who is the Managing Attorney of Freidin Brown, P.A. and also the Chair of SAVE, Inc. “We look forward to selecting this year’s scholars and hope to grow the program’s reach in the years to come,” he continued.

Upon receiving her 2021 scholarship, Recent Florida International University Graduate and former Pride Student Union President, Abrianna Jean-Baptiste (She/They) was elated to have a boost in financial aid for their tuition payments. Abrianna remarked “As I was blessed with this scholarship, I was able to focus on my community-building skills and execute amazing events such as a drag show, and trans day of visibility support with local Miami organizations. This scholarship helped me focus on creating less stress for my final semester and I was able to graduate Summa Cum Laude with an honorary Rainbow Pride Award given by FIU’s Pride Center. This scholarship showed me that I can achieve things that I have always dreamed of, and I am so thankful for SAVE and Freidin Brown’s Support forever”!

By providing these scholarships to five deserving students, we hope to once again provide the assistance needed for these trailblazers to make the changes they wish to see in the world.

To apply, students can visit www.YourFloridaTrialTeam.com/scholarship

####

Freidin Brown, P.A. is a Miami-based law firm that focuses on medical negligence, complex personal injury, and whistleblower cases throughout Florida and the United States. With over a century of combined experience, our lawyers have dedicated their careers to obtaining justice for their clients. By collaborating with SAVE on the Social Justice Scholarships, the entire family at Freidin Brown, P.A. hopes to promote equality and social justice throughout our community.

Established in 1993, SAVE is Florida’s first grassroots LGBTQ advocacy organization. Its mission is to promote, protect, and defend equality for persons of all sexual orientations and gender identities, and to fight discrimination against the LGBTQ community. SAVE Foundation, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization focused on laying the educational groundwork that leads to policy change both within the LGBTQ community and South Florida at large.

Attachment