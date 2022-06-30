Outlook (guidance) 2022

To Nasdaq OMX Copenhagen A/S

Public announcement no. 527

June 30, 2022





OUTLOOK (GUIDANCE) FOR 2022

Following the change in fiscal year approved at the Annual General Meeting of Glunz & Jensen Holding A/S on June 30, 2022, Glunz & Jensen hereby announces a change in the outlook for 2022.

The announcement is triggered by the shortening of the fiscal year 2022/23 by 3 months, whereby the fiscal year now covers the period April 1, 2022, to December 31, 2022.

The change in the outlook is entirely related to the fact that the current fiscal year is now ending December 31, 2022, and not by March 31, 2023, as in the previous outlook.

The revenue for 2022 is guided at DKK 112-117 million level (previous guidance 2022/23: DKK 150-155 million level).

EBITDA for 2022 is guided at DKK 13-18 million level (previous guidance 2022/23: DKK 20-25 million level).

Profit before tax for 2022 is guided at DKK 10-14 million level (previous guidance 2022/23: DKK 14-18 million level).

Going forward the fiscal year will be from January 1 to December 31.

For further information:

CEO Martin Overgaard Hansen, phone +4522608405

Chairman of the Board of Directors Flemming Nyenstad Enevoldsen, phone +454043130