Champions Crowned at YMCA National Gymnastics Championship and Invitational in Toledo

CHICAGO, IL, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The YMCA National Gymnastics Championship and Invitational wrapped up Sunday at the Glass City Center in Toledo, Ohio. Since its debut in 1938, this national competition has celebrated the achievements of outstanding young gymnasts. This year’s event was hosted by the YMCA of Greater Toledo Gymcats.

At this year’s Opening Ceremonies, Olympic Gold Medalist Laurie Hernandez welcomed more than 1,500 athletes from 73 Ys across 17 states. Hernandez delivered a speech about the importance of self-acceptance and creating a positive support system.

The Gymcats of the YMCA of Greater Toledo won the team competition. Individual results can be accessed from meetscoresonline.com/Results.

High school seniors Emilee Daniel from the YMCA of Greater Brandywine and Lainey Gouin from the YMCA of Greater Toledo are the 2022 Gymnastics Outstanding Athlete Scholarship Award winners. The recipients each earn $2,000 for the upcoming academic year. Daniel is headed to Butler University, while Gouin will attend Michigan State University.

Given annually by YMCA of the USA, the Gymnastics Outstanding Athlete Scholarship Award recognizes two high-school senior gymnasts for their excellence in academic achievement and commitment to healthy living through YMCA competitive gymnastics.

The 2023 YMCA National Gymnastics Championship and Invitational will be held June 21-24.

About the Y

Driven by its founding mission, the Y has served as a leading nonprofit committed to strengthening community for almost 170 years. The Y empowers everyone, no matter who they are or where they’re from, by ensuring access to resources, relationships and opportunities for all to learn, grow and thrive. By bringing people from different backgrounds, perspectives and generations together, the Y’s goal is to improve overall health and well-being, ignite youth empowerment and demonstrate the importance of connections in and across 10,000 communities nationwide. Learn more at ymca.org.