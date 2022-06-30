SHELL PLC

COMPANY SECRETARY CHANGE

Shell plc announces the appointment of Caroline Omloo as Company Secretary with effect from August 1, 2022. Ms Omloo succeeds Linda Coulter who stands down from her role at the end of July 2022 and retires from Shell in February 2023 after 28 years of service with the Shell Group.

NOTE

Caroline Omloo is a Dutch national. Before joining Shell in 1999, she worked in private practice with law firm Nauta Dutilh. She has held various positions in Shell, including Secretary to the Audit Committee, Associate General Counsel Corporate Finance NL, Chief Privacy Officer and Head of Legal and management team member of the Downstream Operating Company in the Netherlands. She has also been a member of the board of Stichting Shell Pensioenfonds, one of Shell’s Dutch pension funds. Caroline took up her previous role as Head of Legal and Compliance of Shell Asset Management Company in 2017 and was a board member of this company from 2018 to 2022. From 2009- 2019, Caroline sat on the board of Stichting Beroepsopleiding Bedrijfsjuristen, the foundation providing education for in-house lawyers in the Netherlands. She also served as a board member of Missie Verkeersmiddelen Actie, a Dutch charitable organization, from 2007 to 2017.

June 30, 2022

Anthony Clarke

Deputy Company Secretary

