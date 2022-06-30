Sensor Tower Grows Executive Leadership as It Scales for the Next Era in Digital Intelligence

SAN FRANCISCO, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sensor Tower, the leading, trusted source of enterprise-grade market intelligence for the mobile and digital advertising industries, announced today the addition of three key hires to its executive leadership team. Joining the company are Jeff Allen as Chief Marketing Officer, Sapna Kapur as Chief Financial Officer, and Michel Bohn as Chief Compliance Officer.

The hires come at a time of dynamic expansion and growth for the company, which has more than quadrupled its team from 70 in 2019 to over 300 year-to-date in 2022. With a global presence extending across 25 countries, Sensor Tower is rapidly scaling in both the APAC and EMEA regions. The company is also continuing to broaden its product offerings following the acquisition of the leading digital ad intelligence firm Pathmatics in 2021.

Jeff Allen joins as Chief Marketing Officer from Adobe, where he served as Senior Director of Product Marketing for Adobe Analytics. Allen previously led AtTask/Workfront (acquired by Adobe) into the MarTech space as CMO and, before that, served as Vice President of Marketing at Venafi, a leading cybersecurity company. "I strive to enhance my creativity and decision making through the use of data, so it's been a privilege to participate in the analytics ecosystem for the past decade," Allen said of his move to Sensor Tower. "I'm energized by the opportunity to join a team pursuing better insights to fuel decisive action, as we work to refine and grow one of the world's richest data estates focused on decision making."

Chief Financial Officer Sapna Kapur is a seasoned leader who has previously helped run finance at late-stage MarTech/AdTech startups. She was most recently the CFO at MediaMath and previously served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at NextRoll. Prior to this, Kapur was a finance executive at Google where, over her 12-year stint, she held key finance leadership roles within the Ads & Commerce business areas and was instrumental in driving both top-line growth and profitability initiatives. In addition, she brings a breadth of experience across strategy, partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and operations to Sensor Tower. "I'm passionate about driving business growth for innovative, leading-edge companies," said Kapur. "When I met the Sensor Tower founders, I was impressed by their vision and recognized the potential they have ahead of them to be a source of truth for an increasingly complex digital ecosystem. The company is at an exciting juncture and I'm looking forward to helping lead it through the next stages of its evolution and growth as it continues to expand its operations and global presence."

As Chief Compliance Officer, Michel Bohn brings years of experience advising VC-backed startups, research labs, and data companies as a partner at VLP Law Group, LLP. Bohn also previously worked in IBM's Systems and Technology Group and served as Senior Editor of The IP Law Review while earning his law degree. "I've worked with Sensor Tower for several years as the company developed and implemented its sector-leading privacy and compliance practices," said Bohn. "As these areas continue to prove increasingly vital to enterprises and the company looks to invest even more into future-focused data protection measures, it made perfect sense for me to join and help guide these initiatives. I'm excited for my team's work to further emphasize Sensor Tower's status as the most trusted source of digital insights."

"As Sensor Tower expands our operations and as our products and service offerings support more critical business decisions, it's a crucial time to introduce new voices and expertise to our executive leadership team," said Alex Malafeev, CEO and co-founder of Sensor Tower. "Sapna, Jeff, and Michel bring the kind of proven experience we need at scale, and each embodies the key aspects of our shared values that have established us as the most trusted partner in the digital intelligence space year after year."

Sensor Tower plans to continue its acceleration this year, and making further strategic additions to its executive team will remain paramount to that growth.

About Jeff Allen: Jeff is a data-driven marketer to his core, having spent his career working in technology marketing, product management, and sales roles. Before joining Sensor Tower, he led marketing globally for Adobe's award-winning analytics products for 10 years. Jeff is also a three-term board member of the Digital Analytics Association. Past experience includes serving as CMO of AtTask/Workfront (now part of Adobe), a hyper-growth SaaS work management company, where he led the company's entry into the MarTech space, launching its first products and campaigns targeting marketing departments. Before that, as the VP of Marketing for another startup, Venafi, he helped establish the Enterprise Key and Certificate Management market as the pioneering vendor of the space.

Jeff holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from Brigham Young University, where he studied Russian and Business. Additionally, he's completed executive education courses at Northwestern's Kellogg School of Management and the University of California, Berkeley.

About Sapna Kapur: Sapna is a seasoned industry executive, experienced in leading global strategy and driving top-line growth. Prior to joining Sensor Tower, she was the Chief Financial Officer at advertising tech company MediaMath. Kapur's deep expertise was honed over more than two decades leading scaled finance teams at high-performing tech companies, where she developed and executed strategic partnerships and supercharged revenue expansion efforts. Previously, she served as the Senior Vice President of Finance at NextRoll (formerly AdRoll Inc.). This followed 12 years in a variety of finance executive roles at Google, where she led numerous globally scaled operations across verticals such as Core Ads Monetization and Global Product Infrastructure.

Kapur received her MBA in Finance and Operations from the Wharton School of the University of Pennsylvania. She also holds a master's in international business from the Indian Institute of Foreign Trade as well as a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics from the University of Delhi.

About Michel Bohn: As a partner at VLP Law Group, LLP, Michel has advised innovative VC-backed startups, research labs, and premium mid- and large-cap high-technology companies on a variety of complex data protection and IP-related matters that include data compliance and due diligence, strategy, IP portfolio development and management, legal opinions, vendor agreements, enforcement and mitigation, and licensing.

Prior to his legal career, Michel worked in IBM's Systems and Technology Group, where he oversaw the development and deployment of mission-critical software and managed the phase-out of legacy systems. Leveraging his software, engineering, and legal background, Michel has assisted numerous innovative companies in evaluating complex data aggregation, data science, machine learning, and data aggregation methodologies to ensure they are compliant with applicable data protection laws and address risks presented by the changing regulatory and legal landscape.

While earning his law degree, Michel served as Senior Editor of IDEA (The IP Law Review), Chair of the Student Intellectual Property Law Association, and Student Liaison to the Board of Trustees.

About Sensor Tower: Sensor Tower is the leading, trusted source of enterprise-grade market intelligence and analytics software for the digital ecosystem. Its innovative performance, advertising, usage, and trend insights across digital devices enable firms from mobile-first app publishers to Fortune 500 companies and financial institutions to navigate and adapt in a rapidly evolving landscape. To learn more, visit sensortower.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

